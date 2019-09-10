Hennessy Advisors Position in First Bancorp P R (FBP) Has Lifted by $330,000 as Market Valuation Declined; Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Decreased Position in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by $12.44 Million as Valuation Rose

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in First Bancorp P R (FBP) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 580,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.65M, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in First Bancorp P R for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $9.71. About 1.04 million shares traded. First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) has risen 31.06% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.06% the S&P500. Some Historical FBP News: 19/04/2018 – DJ First Bancorp of Indiana Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBPI); 16/04/2018 – First BanCorp to Announce 1Q 2018 Results on April 27, 2018; 28/03/2018 – QATAR FIRST BANK FY LOSS 269.2M RIYALS; 13/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company Participates in VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program: Virginia High School Seniors Will Shadow Bankers for a Chance to Win College Scholarship Money; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN CO,; 15/05/2018 – Tourbillon Capital Partners Buys 1.4% of First Bancorp PR; 27/04/2018 – FIRST BANCORP PR 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 8.0C; 05/03/2018 FirstBank Opens New Colorado Springs Branch March 7; 28/03/2018 – FirstBank Surprising Phoenix Residents With Free Fuel To Inspire Giving for Arizona Gives Day; 27/04/2018 – FIRST BANCORP. REPORTS EARNINGS FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 201

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by 22.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp sold 345,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 1.19M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.89 million, down from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Loral Space & Communicatns I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14B market cap company. It closed at $37.89 lastly. It is down 5.18% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52B and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 14,000 shares to 370,340 shares, valued at $46.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total S A (NYSE:TOT) by 5,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,200 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold FBP shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 187.25 million shares or 0.91% less from 188.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Mngmt, a Texas-based fund reported 1.09M shares. Pnc Financial Group reported 59,441 shares. Campbell & Adviser Ltd holds 0.13% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) or 23,603 shares. First Citizens National Bank & Trust Trust has 15,589 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cipher Cap LP reported 19,507 shares. 729,656 were reported by California Pub Employees Retirement. 2.68M were accumulated by Invesco Limited. Element Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 11,956 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Profund Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 21,145 shares. Cibc Asset Incorporated holds 0% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) or 18,150 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability accumulated 1.22 million shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Co holds 0% or 16,317 shares. 2,114 are owned by Royal Natl Bank Of Canada. Glenmede Trust Communication Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,477 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.01% or 648,228 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold LORL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 19.97 million shares or 0.22% less from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,344 are owned by California Public Employees Retirement. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 1,274 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal General Public Limited Company reported 0% stake. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda accumulated 13,766 shares. Quadrant Capital Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 150 shares. Asset Management One Co invested in 0.01% or 25,996 shares. Moreover, Federated Invsts Pa has 0% invested in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). 12,907 are held by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Moreover, Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) for 9,697 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 0% invested in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) for 2,264 shares. Macquarie accumulated 0% or 2,000 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 1,003 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) for 12,072 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Inc owns 0% invested in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) for 1,011 shares.

