Hennessy Advisors Maintains Stake in Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI); Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Raised Position in Td Ameritrade Hldg (AMTD) by $1.14 Million as Share Value Declined

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp Inc (LBAI) by 14.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 275,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11M, up from 240,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lakeland Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $813.11M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.12. About 46,272 shares traded. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) has declined 18.43% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.86% the S&P500. Some Historical LBAI News: 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net $15.3M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Rev $47.6M; 22/04/2018 DJ Lakeland Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LBAI); 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $42.2M; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.115/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q EPS 32c; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $5.3M; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 15 PCT

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (AMTD) by 25.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 23,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 115,113 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75 million, up from 91,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $51.24. About 1.33 million shares traded. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NYSE:AMTD) has declined 15.56% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMTD News: 23/04/2018 – TD BANK SEES TD AMERITRADE’S 2Q EARNINGS ADDING C$131M IN NET; 04/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade to Offer Free Investor Education Curriculum for Financial Literacy Month; 22/04/2018 – DJ TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMTD); 12/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $66.5; 03/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade Institutional Welcomes Applications for 2018 NextGen Financial Planning Scholarships & Grants; 17/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE LAUNCHING APPLE CHAT SUPPORT; 21/03/2018 – Old Mutual Voyager Global Dynamic Adds TD Ameritrade; 01/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion’s Rivals Employ `Gamesmanship’ With Rate Hikes; 26/03/2018 – Broker TD Ameritrade back up after suffering apparent outage for some clients; 09/05/2018 – RlAs Tell TD Ameritrade That 41% of lncoming Clients Will Be Gen X and Millennials by 2023

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79 million and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tri Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 64,735 shares to 19,900 shares, valued at $252,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52B and $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harborone Bancorp Inc by 60,000 shares to 135,000 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.