Hennessy Advisors Maintains Stake in Deere & Co (DE); As Cf Industries Holdings (CF) Valuation Rose, Holder Seabridge Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Position

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc (CF) by 40.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc sold 39,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 58,567 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.74 million, down from 97,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cf Industries Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 637,848 shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 15/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE REDUCED CF, INXN, EFX, NEWR, GOOG IN 1Q: 13F; 12/03/2018 – TERRA NITROGEN COMPANY LP – WILL BECOME WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS & THERE WILL NO LONGER BE PUBLIC MARKET FOR COMMON UNITS; 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS A LOT OF AMMONIA HAS MOVED IN PAST 10 DAYS; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in CF Industries

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 102.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 17,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 34,100 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.65 million, up from 16,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $166.22. About 755,566 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q EPS $3.67; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Equipment Sales Up 30%; 18/05/2018 – Deere missed estimates by 17 cents with adjusted quarterly profit of $3.14 per share in its most recent report but maintained its full-year forecast; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Deere is concerned about retaliation against U.S. agriculture – Bloomberg; 30/04/2018 – John Deere and Tata sign potentially groundbreaking deal in Nigeria; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO QTRLY SHR $3.67; 06/04/2018 – KEY INDUSTRIALS FALL AFTER PRESIDENT TRUMP’S LATEST TARIFF PROPOSALS ON CHINA; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS RETAIL ORDER BOOK FOR AG `VERY FULL, REALLY STRONG’; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES IN APRIL 2018 WERE UP MORE THAN INDUSTRY; 18/05/2018 – DEERE – 2018 ADJ NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO EXCLUDING PROVISIONAL INCOME TAX ADJUSTMENTS ASSOCIATED WITH TAX REFORM IS FORECAST TO BE ABOUT $3.1 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold CF shares while 169 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 194.15 million shares or 0.59% less from 195.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 74,169 were reported by Corecommodity Management Ltd Liability Co. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.04% or 324,680 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead invested 0.06% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Gateway Inv Advisers Lc accumulated 10,313 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance reported 0.09% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). 2.53 million were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Gp. Maple Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 2.24% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Invesco Limited owns 5.01 million shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.02% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Lmr Ltd Liability Partnership reported 29,950 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Prelude has 0.01% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 3,977 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0% or 140,301 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Savings Bank has 726,740 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 11,792 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns holds 3,840 shares.

Analysts await CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 115.38% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.13 per share. CF’s profit will be $60.37 million for 44.65 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -78.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Freestone Cap Holdg Limited Liability Company holds 12,128 shares. Bath Savings Tru holds 1,926 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Vanguard Incorporated reported 23.45M shares. Strs Ohio reported 150,112 shares. Rampart Invest Mgmt reported 38,663 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 68,335 shares. Hyman Charles D reported 121,317 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.02% or 6,975 shares. First National Bank Sioux Falls reported 1,512 shares stake. Williams Jones Assoc Lc reported 0.05% stake. 13,946 are held by Strategic Finance Inc. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 206,143 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Lincoln National Corp holds 0.03% or 4,130 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited invested in 0.04% or 140,139 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.52% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52B and $2.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutns Com (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 108,200 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $12.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eversource Energy by 47,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,075 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

