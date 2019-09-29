Hennessy Advisors Lowered Position in Crocs (CROX) by $5.71 Million as Stock Value Declined; Jana Partners Lifted Jack In The Box (JACK) Stake by $599,400; Share Price Declined

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Crocs Inc (CROX) by 28.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 300,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.39% . The institutional investor held 748,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.77M, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Crocs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $27.5. About 685,536 shares traded. Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has risen 27.58% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CROX News: 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC CROX.O FY SHR VIEW $0.31 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Crocs Halts Mexican Shoe Factory as More Sales Shift Online; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 49.4%, DECLINING 50 BASIS POINTS FROM LAST YEAR’S FIRST QUARTER; 14/03/2018 Crocs cannot protect clog design in EU -court; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – TO SIMPLIFY BUSINESS & IMPROVE PROFITABILITY, CO HAS DECIDED TO CLOSE ITS MANUFACTURING & DISTRIBUTION FACILITIES IN MEXICO; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – NOW EXPECT FULL YEAR REVENUES TO BE UP LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 08/05/2018 – Crocs Sees 2Q Rev $315M-$325M; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – QTRLY RETAIL CHANNEL COMPARABLE STORE SALES OF 7.6%; 08/05/2018 – CROCS 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 13C; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys New 1.4% Position in Crocs

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 939,532 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.47M, up from 932,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $90.45. About 278,540 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Rev $57.8M; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Inc. Amends Credit Agreement; 21/03/2018 Jack in the Box Inc. Completes Sale of Qdoba Restaurant Corporation; 21/03/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 2.3% Position in Jack in the Box; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY FLAT TO UP 1.0 PERCENT AT JACK IN BOX SYSTEM RESTAURANTS; 15/05/2018 – Samlyn Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Jack in the Box; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Increase of Approximately Flat to Up 1.0%; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Authorization

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold JACK shares while 59 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 25.24 million shares or 7.17% less from 27.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Invs has 0% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 89,611 shares. Fmr Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). D E Shaw And holds 0.02% or 189,009 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn has 9,675 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 6,822 shares. First Tru Advsr Lp invested in 0% or 5,192 shares. Vanguard Group holds 2.46 million shares. Proshare Advisors Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 4,900 shares. Walleye Trading Lc has invested 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 15,488 shares. Tyvor Capital invested 3.3% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Castleark Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.27% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) or 86,060 shares. Millennium Mgmt Llc holds 0.01% or 88,156 shares. 4,179 are held by Amalgamated Financial Bank.

Analysts await Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, up 471.43% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.07 per share. CROX’s profit will be $27.84M for 17.19 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Crocs, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold CROX shares while 55 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 63.83 million shares or 4.32% less from 66.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 2.98M shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.05% or 296,464 shares in its portfolio. First Tru Limited Partnership owns 110,071 shares. Prudential Incorporated invested in 0% or 110,259 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Invesco holds 0% or 336,803 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 172,960 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cutter & Brokerage accumulated 25,500 shares. Moreover, Next has 0% invested in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) for 48 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) for 22,258 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.07% or 54,553 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life The has invested 0% in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Eulav Asset Mgmt reported 68,700 shares stake. Asset Mgmt One Comm Ltd invested in 65,143 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.02% or 101,432 shares.