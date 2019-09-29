Hennessy Advisors Lowered One Gas (OGS) Holding; Procter & Gamble Co (PG)’s Sentiment Is 0.78

Procter & Gamble Co (PG) investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. It’s the same as in 2019Q1. The ratio is the same, as only 621 hedge funds increased and started new holdings, while 792 sold and decreased stakes in Procter & Gamble Co. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 1.57 billion shares, up from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Procter & Gamble Co in top ten holdings increased from 177 to 183 for an increase of 6. Sold All: 43 Reduced: 749 Increased: 490 New Position: 131.

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased One Gas Inc (OGS) stake by 8.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 22,000 shares as One Gas Inc (OGS)’s stock rose 4.12%. The Hennessy Advisors Inc holds 232,675 shares with $21.01 million value, down from 254,675 last quarter. One Gas Inc now has $5.02B valuation. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $95.25. About 224,488 shares traded or 9.43% up from the average. ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) has risen 21.19% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.19% the S&P500. Some Historical OGS News: 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. Backs 2018 Net $156M-Net $168M; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. Backs 2018 EPS $2.96-EPS $3.20; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $375 Million; 10/05/2018 – One Gas at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q EPS $1.72; 19/04/2018 – DJ ONE Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OGS); 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q Net $90.8M

Since September 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $23,813 activity. On Wednesday, September 25 the insider Hart Tracy E bought $23,813.

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) stake by 17,300 shares to 34,100 valued at $5.65 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) stake by 13,903 shares and now owns 19,829 shares. Franklin Finl Network Inc was raised too.

Analysts await ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.31 per share. OGS’s profit will be $18.46M for 68.04 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by ONE Gas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.91% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 18 investors sold OGS shares while 86 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 38.10 million shares or 0.16% more from 38.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis owns 0% invested in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) for 2,316 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca accumulated 0.09% or 14,300 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 8,638 shares. Prudential reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Moreover, Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0% invested in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) for 29,550 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt accumulated 940 shares or 0% of the stock. Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0.01% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Tru Of Vermont invested 0% of its portfolio in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Country Financial Bank has 0% invested in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 16,400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc owns 3,211 shares. Smithfield Trust Communication owns 240 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Llc (Trc) reported 0.01% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Com has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 25.11 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to clients in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company has market cap of $311.75 billion. The companyÂ’s Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products. It has a 87.11 P/E ratio. It markets its products under Head & Shoulders, Pantene, Rejoice, Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, and SK-II brands.