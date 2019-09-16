Hennessy Advisors Lowered Nisource (NI) Holding as Valuation Rose; Strategy Asset Managers Has Upped Holding in Stryker (SYK)

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Nisource Inc (NI) by 4.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.40M, down from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Nisource Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.04. About 2.49M shares traded. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 15.44% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 04/04/2018 – NISOURCE HALTS DATA EXCHANGE WITH PIPELINES AFTER CYBER ATTACK; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of NiSource Inc. Investors (NI); 09/04/2018 – NiSource Highlights Progress in 2017 Integrated Annual Report; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC – TERM LOANS MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2019; 20/04/2018 – DJ NiSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NI); 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q Rev $1.03B; 23/04/2018 – NiSource: Agreement Reached in NIPSCO’s Proposal to Modify Natural Gas Rates

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 663.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc bought 2,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 3,245 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $667,000, up from 425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $218.18. About 684,412 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Revolution 90 Degree Tibial Nozzle, Product Number: 0606-516-000, UDI: (0; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Stryker, Exits Dentsply; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, (L/XL); Catalog Number: 0400-820-000 Sterile personal; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Corporation- CMI (Collagen Meniscus Implant) device, Ivy Sports Medicine s collagen-based meniscus implant Pr; 21/03/2018 – REG-Stryker announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 07/03/2018 – Stryker’s Spine Division Receives FDA Clearance for 3D-Printed Tritanium TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage; 04/05/2018 – Stryker Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Stryker Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong First-Quarter Results — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker GmbH- Hinge Coupling Hoffmann LRF Catalog # 4933-0-800 Intended for fixation of fractures, joint contra

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52 billion and $2.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avangrid Inc by 167,500 shares to 184,700 shares, valued at $9.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc Com (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

More news for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “If You Had Bought NiSource (NYSE:NI) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have A Total Return Of 118% – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Read This Before Judging NiSource Inc.’s (NYSE:NI) ROE – Yahoo Finance” and published on August 13, 2019 is yet another important article.

Analysts await NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 60.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.1 per share. NI’s profit will be $14.93 million for 181.50 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by NiSource Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold NI shares while 114 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 329.34 million shares or 2.95% less from 339.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weiss Multi has 164,999 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 66,175 shares. Com Bancorporation has invested 0% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Mackenzie Fincl Corporation owns 11,605 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated Commercial Bank holds 0.04% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) or 53,486 shares. New York-based Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Westpac Banking Corp accumulated 26,357 shares. Farmers & Merchants invested in 0% or 180 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 0.02% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). 12,577 are held by First Republic Investment. Td Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). 203,893 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Gradient Invs Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) for 20 shares. Hrt Limited Liability Company has 12,162 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings owns 1.41M shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

More news for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) were recently published by: Globenewswire.com, which released: “Stryker announces definitive agreement to acquire Mobius Imaging & Cardan Robotics – GlobeNewswire” on September 04, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Medtronic, Other Medtech Providers Could Face Additional Tariffs – Yahoo Finance” and published on September 03, 2019 is yet another important article.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $16,843 activity.