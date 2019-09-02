Hennessy Advisors Lowered Its American Eagle Outfitters Com (AEO) Stake; RESINCO CAP PARTNERS COMMON SHARES (RSCZF) Shorts Lowered By 11.69%

RESINCO CAP PARTNERS INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:RSCZF) had a decrease of 11.69% in short interest. RSCZF’s SI was 13,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 11.69% from 15,400 shares previously. With 52,900 avg volume, 0 days are for RESINCO CAP PARTNERS INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:RSCZF)’s short sellers to cover RSCZF’s short positions. It closed at $0.016 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased American Eagle Outfitters Inc Com (AEO) stake by 14.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 108,400 shares as American Eagle Outfitters Inc Com (AEO)’s stock declined 25.73%. The Hennessy Advisors Inc holds 644,961 shares with $14.30M value, down from 753,361 last quarter. American Eagle Outfitters Inc Com now has $2.89 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.82. About 2.97M shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 1Q Adj EPS 23c; 15/05/2018 – RAGING CAPITAL EXITED TWLO, AEO, AAOI IN 1Q: 13F; 15/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Appoints Suja Chandrasekaran to Bd of Directors; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES FOR 14 WEEKS INCREASED 8% OVER COMPARABLE 14 WEEK PERIOD LAST YEAR; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 10%; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 1Q EPS 22c; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC AEO.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $19; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC AEO.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.1375/SHR; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 4Q ADJ EPS 44C; 07/03/2018 American Eagle To Carry Privé Revaux

Resinco Capital Partners Inc., formerly known as Longview Capital Partners Incorporated, is a venture capital and a private equity firm specializing in investments in early stage companies, buyout, private and public or undervalued assets, and assists them in the going public process. The company has market cap of $1.84 million. The firm prefers to invest in acquisitions and provides mezzanine financing. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides consulting, corporate administration and finance, marketing, and investor relations services to the companies operating in the resource sector.

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) stake by 44,000 shares to 97,600 valued at $4.81M in 2019Q1. It also upped Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) stake by 19,800 shares and now owns 106,500 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC) was raised too.

Analysts await American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to report earnings on September, 4 before the open. They expect $0.32 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. AEO’s profit will be $55.02 million for 13.14 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering American Eagle (NYSE:AEO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. American Eagle has $28 highest and $20 lowest target. $25.60’s average target is 52.20% above currents $16.82 stock price. American Eagle had 8 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Loop Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Nomura. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, June 21. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Jefferies maintained American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating.