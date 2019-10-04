Hennessy Advisors Lowered By $4.18 Million Its Southern Co (SO) Stake; Argent Trust Company Has Trimmed Boeing Co (BA) Holding

Argent Trust Company decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 4.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Argent Trust Company sold 2,157 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Argent Trust Company holds 47,656 shares with $17.35M value, down from 49,813 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $210.34B valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $373.81. About 1.07 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES MAX ACCOUNTING FOR 40-45% OF 737 DELIVERIES IN ’18; 06/04/2018 – BOEING GETS $12.3 BILLION AMERICAN AIR DEAL FOR 47 DREAMLINERS; 11/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION SERVICES- TO LEASE 12 BOEING 737 MAX8S TO JET AIRWAYS INDIA WITH DELIVERIES COMMENCING FROM 12 JUNE 2018 AND CONTINUING INTO 2020; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS 40 PCT OF ORDERS FOR 737 MAX 10 ARE INCREMENTAL, 25 PCT CONVERTED FROM MAX 9 ORDERS, 35 PCT CONVERTED FROM MAX 8; 25/04/2018 – BOEING STARTS QUARTERLY EARNINGS CALL; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 04/04/2018 – Airlines, Not Boeing, Will Feel China Tariff Threat First — Heard on the Street; 13/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Boeing have been responsible for all but a few points in the Dow gains this year; 09/05/2018 – BOEING PLOWING TAX-CUT SAVINGS INTO RESEARCH/DEVELOPMENT: CEO; 10/04/2018 – The Jakarta Globe: Malaysia Airlines Launches Widebody Tender Process, Could Oust Boeing 787 Deal

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased Southern Co (SO) stake by 8.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hennessy Advisors Inc analyzed 76,000 shares as Southern Co (SO)'s stock rose 7.01%. The Hennessy Advisors Inc holds 823,200 shares with $45.51 million value, down from 899,200 last quarter. Southern Co now has $64.38 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $61.81. About 1.32 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending.

Among 3 analysts covering Southern Company (The) Common Stock (NYSE:SO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Southern Company (The) Common Stock has $6400 highest and $5400 lowest target. $60’s average target is -2.93% below currents $61.81 stock price. Southern Company (The) Common Stock had 6 analyst reports since May 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Friday, August 16. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, September 12 report. UBS maintained The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) rating on Friday, September 6. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $6200 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, August 1.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15B for 14.05 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on October 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Are These Utilities Still a Buy After Their Recent Run-Up? – The Motley Fool” published on October 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The U.S. Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) Share Price Is Down 82% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” on October 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Southern Company: An 18% Overvalued Dividend Contender – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Next stop for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline? The Supreme Court – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: October 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased Franklin Finl Network Inc stake by 15,000 shares to 175,000 valued at $4.88 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) stake by 13,903 shares and now owns 19,829 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKA) was raised too.

Argent Trust Company increased Alphabet Inc stake by 701 shares to 12,398 valued at $13.43M in 2019Q2. It also upped Alphabet Inc stake by 282 shares and now owns 7,727 shares. Ishares (PFF) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boeing has $48000 highest and $37000 lowest target. $428.25’s average target is 14.56% above currents $373.81 stock price. Boeing had 9 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Thursday, July 11. Wolfe Research downgraded The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Thursday, July 25. Wolfe Research has “Peer Perform” rating and $39300 target. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, May 13 by Buckingham Research. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 2 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.11 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.