Hennessy Advisors Lowered By $307,500 Its Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Holding; Ideal Power (IPWR) Shorts Lowered By 3.38%

Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) had a decrease of 3.38% in short interest. IPWR’s SI was 428,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.38% from 443,900 shares previously. With 382,600 avg volume, 1 days are for Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR)’s short sellers to cover IPWR’s short positions. The SI to Ideal Power Inc’s float is 4.08%. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.003 during the last trading session, reaching $0.307. About 25,123 shares traded. Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) has declined 67.93% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.36% the S&P500.

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 7,500 shares as Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL)’s stock declined 1.91%. The Hennessy Advisors Inc holds 7,500 shares with $308,000 value, down from 15,000 last quarter. Western Alliance Bancorp now has $4.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $45.04. About 726,105 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 27.35% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADESTO TERMINATED ITS FORMER CREDIT FACILITY WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 19/04/2018 – WESTERN ALLIANCE 1Q EPS 96C; 06/03/2018 FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 26/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorporation Names Barbara J. Kennedy Chief Human Resources Officer; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Prague, Day One: Solidarity of Western Alliance, Stronger U.S.-Czech Ties; 22/03/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance

Ideal Power Inc. develops power conversion solutions with a focus on commercial and industrial grid storage, combined solar and storage, and microgrid applications. The company has market cap of $4.52 million. The firm offers 30kW battery converters for the commercial and industrial grid-tied distributed energy storage market; 30kW grid-resilient alternating current – direct current (DC) power conversion system (PCS) with two-ports, as well as 30kW grid-resilient AC-DC-DC multi-port model; and 125kW grid-resilient AC-DC PCS. It currently has negative earnings. It also focuses on licensing its proprietary power conversion Power Packet Switching Architecture to original equipment manufacturers.

More notable recent Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ideal Power to Host Business Update and First Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. ET – GlobeNewswire” on April 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PATHION Inc. acquires Ideal Power’s power conversion business unit and technology – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Ideal Power Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ideal Power to Reschedule Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results Conference Call – Nasdaq” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ideal Power Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 15, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.93, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold Ideal Power Inc. shares while 2 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.77 million shares or 39.33% more from 1.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 500 shares. Geode Cap Management Lc accumulated 65,278 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR). Susquehanna Interest Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 45,507 shares in its portfolio. Awm Communication Inc stated it has 1.43M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) for 5,539 shares. Citadel Advsrs owns 0% invested in Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) for 49,735 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Lc owns 14,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aspiriant Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 19,700 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 98,802 shares. 15,127 were accumulated by Virtu Finance Ltd Liability Co. Northern stated it has 19,926 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nicholas Investment Prns Ltd Partnership holds 233,926 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr invested in 0.01% or 12,971 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Lc has 19,377 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Bessemer Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Amp Cap Invsts reported 13,670 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Franklin Resources holds 1.14M shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 0% or 14,458 shares. Advisors Asset Management accumulated 23,239 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Quadrant LP Ca stated it has 4,489 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Prudential Inc holds 0% or 18,063 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Fincl Prns reported 20 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Services holds 56,802 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Qs Invsts Limited Company accumulated 2,379 shares or 0% of the stock.

Among 2 analysts covering Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Western Alliance Bancorp had 4 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, January 15.

Analysts await Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.16 earnings per share, up 17.17% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.99 per share. WAL’s profit will be $121.18 million for 9.71 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by Western Alliance Bancorporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Shares of Western Alliance Fell in May – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Western Alliance Bancorporation Authorizes Initiation of Regular Quarterly Dividend Commencing in Third Quarter 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Realty Income Corp.’s Dividend Is Safe – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 29, 2019.