Hennessy Advisors Lowered By $2.50 Million Its General Mtrs Co (GM) Holding; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR.U)

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased General Mtrs Co (GM) stake by 34.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 67,600 shares as General Mtrs Co (GM)’s stock declined 4.18%. The Hennessy Advisors Inc holds 129,900 shares with $4.82 million value, down from 197,500 last quarter. General Mtrs Co now has $57.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $40.77. About 5.31 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 23/05/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS INITIATES SECTION 232 INVESTIGATION INTO IMPORTS OF CARS, SUVS, LIGHTS TRUCKS AND VANS; 05/04/2018 – GM BREWERIES 4Q NET 246.7M RUPEES VS 103.2M; 15/03/2018 – GM Korea union leaders ready to accept salary freeze; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-S.Korea’s KDB, GM Korea may sign preliminary funding deal by April 27; 22/05/2018 – Golden Matrix Group Launches New Generation GM-X System; 27/03/2018 – IDBI BANK SAYS ONE GM WAS SUSPENDED; CBI REGISTERED CASES; 14/03/2018 – General Motors, Fiat Chrysler, Volkswagen and Mercedes knew of dangerous exploding Takata air bag inflators years before issuing recalls, according to three class actions lawsuits; 12/04/2018 – EVgo to build fast charging network for GM’s Maven unit; 18/04/2018 – A CITY MEDIA AB ACMED.ST – GETS ORDER VIA UNIT GM-GRUPPEN MOVING MESSAGE AB; 31/05/2018 – SoftBank Vision Fund to invest $2.25 bln in GM Cruise

Among 3 analysts covering WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR.U), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has $15 highest and $14.25 lowest target. $14.58’s average target is 4.29% above currents $13.98 stock price. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust had 3 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by BMO Capital Markets. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Scotia Capital with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by IBC. See WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR.U) latest ratings:

08/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $15 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $14.25 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Buy New Target: $14.5 Maintain

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The company has market cap of $796.19 million. The REIT was formed for the purpose of acquiring and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate. It has a 15.16 P/E ratio.

The stock increased 0.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.98. About 61,673 shares traded. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR.U) has 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Auxier Asset Mngmt accumulated 34,699 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 945,390 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Cleararc Cap holds 0.22% or 31,796 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 2.44% stake. Hallmark Capital Inc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 54,914 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 297,294 shares. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 0.28% or 282,932 shares. Westover Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.46% stake. Moreover, Regions Corporation has 0.01% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability accumulated 957 shares. Meeder Asset reported 164,666 shares. Brinker Cap Incorporated reported 54,943 shares. Pinnacle Ltd stated it has 0% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Natl Pension reported 1.45 million shares. Cordasco Fincl holds 0.17% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) or 4,504 shares.

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 11,000 shares to 41,200 valued at $7.83M in 2019Q1. It also upped Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) stake by 44,000 shares and now owns 97,600 shares. Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) was raised too.