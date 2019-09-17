Hennessy Advisors Lowered Brookline Bancorp Del (BRKL) Stake by $600,000 as Market Valuation Declined; As Discover Financial Services (DFS) Shares Rose, Central Bank & Trust Co Has Lifted Stake by $373,065

Central Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by 7.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co bought 4,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The hedge fund held 67,972 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.27 million, up from 63,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Discover Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $83.38. About 382,846 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 14/05/2018 – NY DFS: GEMINI CAN LAUNCH ZCASH TRADING IMMEDIATELY; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Net Principal Charge-Off Rate 3.3% as of March 31; 22/03/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ANNOUNCES NEW AGREEMENT WITH FOURTH MAJOR INSURER TO PROTECT NEW YORK DRIVERS FROM UNFAIRLY DISCRIMINATORY AUTO; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services Reports First Quarter Net Income of $666 Million or $1.82 Per Diluted Share; 23/04/2018 – ILUKA: DFS FOR JACINTH-AMBROSIA EXPANSION SEEN COMPLETED MID-YR; 25/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS SUPERINTENDENT VULLO ANNOUNCES NEXT PHASE OF NEW YORK’S EXPANDED PARTICIPATION IN STATE-BASED NMLS PLATFORM,; 04/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Approves New Entrant To New York Insurance Market; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q PAYMENT SERVICES TRANSACTION DOLLAR VOLUME UP 19%; 09/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS REMINDS REGULATED ENTITIES OF ANTI-TERRORISM TRANSACTION MONITORING REGULATION CERTIFICATION DEADLINE; 22/05/2018 – UK’s DFS Furniture CEO Ian Filby to retire

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Brookline Bancorp Inc Del (BRKL) by 10.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 355,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.46M, down from 395,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Brookline Bancorp Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.72. About 47,398 shares traded. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) has declined 18.74% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKL News: 25/04/2018 – BROOKLINE BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 10C FROM 9C, EST. 9C; 25/04/2018 – Brookline Bancorp Raises Dividend to 10c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Brookline Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRKL); 26/04/2018 – BROOKLINE BANCORP INC BRKL.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $20; 08/03/2018 Brookline Bank Introduces New Suite of Foreign Exchange Services; 25/04/2018 – BROOKLINE BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 11.1%; 25/04/2018 – Brookline Bancorp 1Q EPS 24c; 25/04/2018 – BROOKLINE BANCORP 1Q EPS 24C, EST. 25C; 09/04/2018 – CBS-TV 3: Armed barricaded subject on Brookline Ave. in Agawam

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $443.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Smallcap 600 Index Fund (IJR) by 4,403 shares to 26,830 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,623 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,866 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.85 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.3 in 2019Q1.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52B and $2.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 17,300 shares to 34,100 shares, valued at $5.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Finl Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:UBNK) by 55,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).