Hennessy Advisors Lifted Morgan Stanley (MS) Stake by $4.78 Million as Shares Rose; Brookfield Asset Management Holding in Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) Cut by $920,400 as Market Value Rose

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 0.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 7,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 961,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.45 million, down from 969,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $121.94. About 284,170 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has risen 8.69% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Chief Investment Officer Scott Peterson to Depart; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms Digital Realty Trust Ratings, Outlook Remains Pos; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty SVP of Global Sales and Mktg Dan Papes to Depart; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Rev $744.4M; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q OPER REV. $744M, EST. $742.0M; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $6.50 TO $6.60; 27/03/2018 Digital Realty Achieves ‘Five Nines’ of Uptime for 11th Consecutive Year; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 413.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 113,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 141,300 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.96M, up from 27,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $43.44. About 2.86M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 21/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Kelleher Can’t Wait for Electronic Bond Trading (Video); 02/05/2018 – INTERTRUST: ABN AMRO, MORGAN STANLEY ACTING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNER; 11/05/2018 – GITANJALI GEMS LTD GTGM.NS SAYS MORGAN STANLEY MAURITIUS CO, MORGAN STANLEY (FRANCE) S.A. CUT STAKE IN CO BY 3.1925 PCT TO 2.0651 PCT; 27/03/2018 – EU EQUITY STRATEGY: MORGAN STANLEY SAYS CYCLICALS ARE VULNERABLE TO SLOWDOWN IN GROWTH MOMENTUM, THEIR AVERAGE RELATIVE VALUATIONS REMAIN ELEVATED; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Reports Higher Revenue, Earnings — 3rd Update; 18/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC WWE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $40; 30/03/2018 – Arab News: #BREAKING: #Saudi Crown Prince meets with the heads of JP Morgan Bank and Morgan Stanley in #NewYork…; 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley; 02/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 27/03/2018 – MARFRIG MAY BE CUT FROM IBOVESPA IN REBALANCING: MORGAN STANLEY

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fiverr And CrowdStrike Are Rocking – Take A Look At Doppelgangers Upwork And Zscaler – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Gold Prices Rebound, Still Below $1,400 Amid Trade Truce Between U.S., China – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “7 things to know today and why Disney streaming could outpace Netflix within 5 years – Orlando Business Journal” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BNY Mellon, Morgan Stanley, PNC unveil capital plans – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brace for disappointing bank earnings, Atlantic Equities says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52B and $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 26,252 shares to 264,400 shares, valued at $11.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,000 shares, and cut its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Central National Bank And Tru invested in 0.01% or 820 shares. 1,560 are owned by North Star Inv Management Corporation. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 38 shares. Gam Ag owns 23,445 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Intl Ca has invested 0.02% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 22,726 were accumulated by Montag A & Associate. Prudential Public Limited Company reported 3.75M shares. Sit Invest Assocs Incorporated holds 0.36% or 267,675 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.17% or 797,270 shares. Woodmont Counsel Llc invested in 7,234 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Mariner Limited Liability Co invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). First National Com stated it has 18,529 shares. Franklin Resource has 8.04 million shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Highland Capital Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 105,000 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Limited Co accumulated 6,812 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Badgley Phelps Bell has invested 0.53% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Amica Mutual Ins reported 3,624 shares stake. Proshare Advsrs Llc owns 71,312 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Edmp invested 0.33% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Raymond James Fincl Inc holds 60,644 shares. Naples Glob Limited Liability Corp holds 23,945 shares. Fil Limited has 0.04% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Huntington National Bank & Trust invested in 59,182 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Kbc Group Inc Nv has 0.08% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 80,798 shares. Cleararc Inc has 0.11% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 5,051 shares. First Midwest Bank Trust Division holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 2,332 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Corp owns 26,286 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Bancorp Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). 5,710 are owned by A D Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 39,555 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $44,052 activity.

Analysts await Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, down 1.81% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.66 per share. DLR’s profit will be $339.50M for 18.70 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Digital Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.78% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Digital Realty Announces Redemption Of 3.400% Notes Due 2020 And 5.250% Notes Due 2021 – PRNewswire” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Digital Realty Trust: A Buy At $110 – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Big-Yield REITs to Check Out Now – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Digital Realty Announces Tender Offer for Any and All of Digital Realty Trust, L.P.’s Outstanding 3.400% Notes Due 2020 and 5.250% Notes Due 2021 – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 10, 2019.