Hennessy Advisors Lifted By $712,000 Its One Gas (OGS) Holding; Daruma Capital Management Has Upped Cubic (CUB) Position

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased One Gas Inc (OGS) stake by 3.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hennessy Advisors Inc acquired 8,000 shares as One Gas Inc (OGS)’s stock rose 5.32%. The Hennessy Advisors Inc holds 254,675 shares with $22.67 million value, up from 246,675 last quarter. One Gas Inc now has $4.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $91.97. About 58,808 shares traded. ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) has risen 22.07% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical OGS News: 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. Backs 2018 Net $156M-Net $168M; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 10/05/2018 – One Gas at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 19/04/2018 – DJ ONE Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OGS); 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q EPS $1.72; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $375 Million; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q Net $90.8M; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Affirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q Operating Income $130.3 Million

Daruma Capital Management Llc increased Cubic Corp (CUB) stake by 12.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Daruma Capital Management Llc acquired 58,114 shares as Cubic Corp (CUB)’s stock rose 12.42%. The Daruma Capital Management Llc holds 540,859 shares with $30.42M value, up from 482,745 last quarter. Cubic Corp now has $2.05B valuation. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $66.45. About 168,571 shares traded. Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) has declined 8.65% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.08% the S&P500. Some Historical CUB News: 19/04/2018 – Cubic Agrees to Sell Its Training Services Business for $135M; 29/03/2018 – Cubic Awarded Research, Development, Test and Evaluation Contract to Support Data Link Enterprise; 02/05/2018 – Cubic Corp 2Q Loss/Shr 7c; 30/04/2018 – Cubic Celebrates GATR Facility Expansion with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony; 20/03/2018 – CUBIC GLOBAL DEFENSE TO GET OVER $185M CONTRACT AWARD; 21/03/2018 – CUBIC,JOHN LAING GROUP CLOSES FINANCING WITH MBTA FOR PAYMENTS; 21/05/2018 – Cubic to Showcase Expeditionary C4ISR Solutions at Special Operations Forces Industry Conference 2018; 21/03/2018 – CUBIC CORP – PUBLIC PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP INCLUDES IMPLEMENTATION AND OPERATION OF A NEW FARE PAYMENT SYSTEM; 19/04/2018 – Cubic to Explore Open Payment in Tolling at IBTTA Conference; 21/05/2018 – Cubic to Highlight Advanced Training Solutions at 2018 LANPAC Symposium & Exposition

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold OGS shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 38.04 million shares or 3.35% less from 39.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Com Na stated it has 54 shares. 1.70M were reported by State Street Corporation. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 3,115 shares. Meeder Asset invested in 2,107 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Trustmark Fincl Bank Tru Department has invested 0% of its portfolio in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Virtu Lc holds 0.01% or 2,243 shares. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Ohio-based Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh has invested 0.01% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Commerce Retail Bank has invested 0.01% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Alliancebernstein LP holds 162,064 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.02% invested in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Swiss Comml Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) for 95,713 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.02% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Bahl Gaynor invested in 0.04% or 51,376 shares. Tarbox Family Office invested 0% of its portfolio in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS).

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Corp Cl A (NYSE:BAH) stake by 55,800 shares to 334,017 valued at $19.42M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Arcosa Inc stake by 26,301 shares and now owns 156,566 shares. Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) was reduced too.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $531,579 activity. FELDMANN BRADLEY H bought 697 shares worth $40,787. Shares for $162,417 were bought by GUILES EDWIN A on Friday, June 7. On Friday, May 10 the insider WARNER JOHN H JR bought $301,250. $9,904 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) shares were bought by EDWARDS JAMES R. On Wednesday, May 8 the insider Aga Anshooman bought $7,196. The insider HARRISON MARK bought 168 shares worth $10,025.

Daruma Capital Management Llc decreased Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs I (NASDAQ:MTSI) stake by 608,535 shares to 314,491 valued at $5.26 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Planet Fitness Inc stake by 173,187 shares and now owns 544,379 shares. Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CUB shares while 41 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.43% less from 28.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody State Bank Division accumulated 0% or 72 shares. 381,115 are held by Massachusetts Financial Services Ma. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 0% or 82,019 shares. Rice Hall James Assoc Limited Liability Corp has 0.51% invested in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 21,812 shares. Rodgers Brothers Incorporated has 34,775 shares. Ohio-based Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). American Intll Grp Inc Inc owns 23,313 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 21,021 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Daruma Limited Liability has 3.46% invested in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) for 540,859 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0% or 11,528 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 12,652 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bryn Mawr Tru Communication has invested 0.35% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Intrepid Cap Mgmt holds 22,293 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.02% or 112,100 shares in its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Cubic (NYSE:CUB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cubic had 9 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 15 by Citigroup. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, April 5 report.

