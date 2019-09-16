Hennessy Advisors Lifted By $625,600 Its Aes (AES) Stake; Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Raised Its Ncr (NCR) Position

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased Aes Corp (AES) stake by 3.01% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hennessy Advisors Inc acquired 39,100 shares as Aes Corp (AES)’s stock declined 0.65%. The Hennessy Advisors Inc holds 1.34 million shares with $22.46M value, up from 1.30M last quarter. Aes Corp now has $10.48 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.79. About 5.50 million shares traded or 11.34% up from the average. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 08/05/2018 – AES ALTO MAIPO INVESTMENT EXPOSURE INCREASED BY $270M; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AES Gener and Subsidiaries at ‘BBB-‘; Removes Rating Watch Negative; 24/04/2018 – AES Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – AES SEES SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA GAS PLANT IN SERVICE BY 1H 2020; 03/04/2018 – AES to Adopt Recommendations of Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades AES’ IDR to ‘BB+’; Outlook Revised to Stable; 14/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO SAYS IT’S UNAWARE OF ANY DECISION FROM AES ON STAKE; 30/05/2018 – SRP, AES Launch Arizona’s First Standalone Energy Storage Project to Provide Flexible Peaking Capacity; 25/05/2018 – Ceramic Fiber (RCF and AES Wool) Market – Global Forecast to 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA – NO AES OF BONE FRACTURE OR AMPUTATION WERE REPORTED IN STUDY

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased Ncr Corp (NCR) stake by 3.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc acquired 5,886 shares as Ncr Corp (NCR)’s stock rose 17.72%. The Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc holds 170,940 shares with $5.32B value, up from 165,054 last quarter. Ncr Corp now has $3.99B valuation. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $33.17. About 898,473 shares traded. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 21.75% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 14/03/2018 – M2 Presswire: NCR Launches Innovative SelfServ 80 Series to Transform Banking Services in South Africa; Breakthrough ATM; 01/05/2018 – NCR Sees 2Q EPS 12c-EPS 30c; 23/04/2018 – NCR TO CLOSE 2 COLUMBUS, GEORGIA AREA MANUFACTURING PLANTS; 07/05/2018 – NCR’s Point of Sale Innovations Win Accolade at iF DESIGN Awards 2018; 14/03/2018 – NCR Appoints Daniel Campbell as Executive Vice Pres, Global Sales; 13/03/2018 – NCR’S ANDREA LEDFORD NAMED TO METRO ATLANTA CHAMBER INNOVATION & ENTREPRENEURSHIP ADVISORY BOARD; 15/03/2018 – Record Attendance at NCR’s Annual Americas Partner Conference; 01/05/2018 – NCR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 60C TO 65C, EST. 75C; 01/05/2018 – NCR 1Q REV. $1.52B, EST. $1.47B; 01/05/2018 – NCR Sees 2Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 65c

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 923,382 shares to 10.37M valued at $2002.08B in 2019Q2. It also reduced Conduent Inc stake by 14,721 shares and now owns 274,718 shares. Broadridge Fin Sol Usd0 01 (NYSE:BR) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering NCR (NYSE:NCR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. NCR has $32 highest and $3100 lowest target. $31.67’s average target is -4.52% below currents $33.17 stock price. NCR had 4 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Monday, March 25. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, March 25 report.

More recent NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “NCR Introduces a New Addition to Its Family of Cash Recycling ATMs, the NCR SelfServâ„¢ 63 – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Should You Investigate NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) At US$31.08? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought NCR (NYSE:NCR) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 18% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased Midland Sts Bancorp Inc Ill stake by 35,000 shares to 105,000 valued at $2.81M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) stake by 173,000 shares and now owns 565,500 shares. Fortis Inc (FRTSF) was reduced too.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $41.58 million activity. UBBEN JEFFREY W also bought $41.58 million worth of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold AES shares while 147 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 606.15 million shares or 0.80% more from 601.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Trust Lta holds 31,651 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Stevens Cap Mgmt LP accumulated 85,367 shares. Sun Life Financial Incorporated reported 28,256 shares. Parkside Bank & Tru invested in 338 shares or 0% of the stock. Captrust Fincl Advsrs stated it has 134,939 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 1.33M shares. Suntrust Banks accumulated 51,527 shares. Arizona State Retirement owns 126,235 shares. Ironwood Management Ltd Llc has 23,875 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Rampart Mngmt Co Ltd Co reported 231,265 shares stake. Markston Intll Ltd Liability Com invested in 2,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Valley Advisers Incorporated stated it has 59 shares. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated has 0% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 1,655 shares. 2,849 are owned by Manchester Management Limited Liability. Massachusetts Financial Ser Company Ma reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES).

More important recent The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Excited About The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) 12% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “What Did The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Evaluating The AES Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:AES) Investments In Its Business – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.