Hennessy Advisors Increases Stake in Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI); International Value Advisers Maintains Holding in Astronics (ATRO)

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp Inc (LBAI) by 14.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 275,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11M, up from 240,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lakeland Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $827.24M market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $16.4. About 34,948 shares traded. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) has declined 18.43% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.86% the S&P500. Some Historical LBAI News: 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q EPS 32c; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net $15.3M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $42.2M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $5.3M; 22/04/2018 DJ Lakeland Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LBAI); 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 15 PCT; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.115/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Rev $47.6M

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Astronics Corp (ATRO) by 7.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 115,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.27% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.60 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.39 million, up from 1.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Astronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $40.78. About 109,017 shares traded. Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) has risen 39.41% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRO News: 09/05/2018 – Astronics 1Q EPS 11c; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Astronics May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 3 Yrs; 15/05/2018 – Astronics Connectivity Systems and Certification Receives STCs for EmPower® Installed in the Flight Deck; 09/04/2018 – Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems Introduces New USB Type-C In-Seat Power System; 08/03/2018 Astronics at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today; 02/04/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP – UNIT SELECTED BY MULTIPLE ASIA-PACIFIC AIRLINES TO INSTALL EMPOWER IN-SEAT POWER AND FLIGHT DECK POWER SYSTEMS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Astronics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRO); 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP – SEES SALES OF $650 MLN – $680 MLN FROM AEROSPACE SEGMENT, $115 MLN – $135 MLN FROM TEST SEGMENT IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – Astronics Connectivity Systems and Certification Receives STCs for EmPower® lnstalled in the Flight Deck; 02/04/2018 – Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems Awarded Aircraft Power Contracts with Multiple Asia-Pacific Airlines

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52 billion and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 125,400 shares to 96,700 shares, valued at $5.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banner Corp (NASDAQ:BANR) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,500 shares, and cut its stake in Crocs Inc (NASDAQ:CROX).

International Value Advisers Llc, which manages about $19.61B and $2.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class ‘A’ by 726 shares to 17,364 shares, valued at $20.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRKA) by 60 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,126 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

