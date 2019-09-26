Hennessy Advisors Increases Position in Texas Capital Bancshares Com (TCBI); As Uscr (USCR) Share Value Rose, Ack Asset Management Has Raised Stake

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Uscr (USCR) by 81.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 212,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 472,200 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.36 million, up from 260,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Uscr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $850.64M market cap company. The stock increased 4.95% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $51.06. About 211,876 shares traded. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has declined 7.76% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500. Some Historical USCR News: 29/03/2018 – US CONCRETE INC – WILL INTEGRATE ALL OF ACQUIRED ASSETS INTO ITS EXISTING PHILADELPHIA OPERATION, ACTION SUPPLY CO., INC; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Rev $327.8M; 09/05/2018 – BLD:BORAL TO SELL US CONCRETE & QUARRIES BUSINESS; 18/05/2018 – U.S. CONCRETE NAMES WILLIAM J. SANDBROOK CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 28/05/2018 – US Concrete Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 4-5; 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete: Michael Lundin Will Remain Lead Independent Director; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within U S Concrete, Willis Towers Watson Public, Central European; 16/03/2018 – POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT LP REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN US CONCRETE INC AS OF MARCH 15, 2018 – SEC FILING

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc Com (TCBI) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% . The institutional investor held 57,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.53M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.85B market cap company. The stock increased 3.60% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $56.66. About 458,959 shares traded. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has declined 31.34% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TCBI News: 20/03/2018 – Serial bombings put Texas capital on edge; 08/03/2018 Texas Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $210.3M; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q EPS $1.38, EST. $1.34; 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Police link two more bombings in Texas capital to earlier attack; 21/03/2018 – Texas Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A New Stock On My Watchlist: U.S. Concrete – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 9, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “US Concrete Inc (USCR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is U.S. Concrete, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:USCR) 9.7% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76M and $344.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Saic (NYSE:SAIC) by 104,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $11.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mixt (NYSE:MIXT) by 52,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 648,300 shares, and cut its stake in Mcrn.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold USCR shares while 47 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 15.31 million shares or 1.87% more from 15.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Private Wealth holds 0.01% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. 1,232 were reported by Meeder Asset Mngmt. Moors Cabot accumulated 8,400 shares. Hightower Advsr reported 6,052 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corporation holds 3,982 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Llc has 5,269 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 1,841 shares. South Street Ltd Liability has invested 0.58% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Wells Fargo Com Mn holds 72,617 shares. Bancshares Of America Corporation De reported 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Dupont Cap holds 336,868 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Parkside Fincl Bank & holds 12 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Lc holds 2,501 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0.02% or 1.42 million shares in its portfolio. Rmb Cap Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.07% or 57,105 shares.

More notable recent Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Operating Results for Q2 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Texas Capital Bank CEO Keith Cargill is using industry verticals to help counter interest margins – Dallas – Dallas Business Journal” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Raymond James downgrades BofA, Texas Capital; raises Hilltop – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Retirement of Chief Risk Officer, Appoints Successor – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) President and CEO C Keith Cargill Bought $176,490 of Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,490 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold TCBI shares while 88 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 47.83 million shares or 3.07% more from 46.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Voya Mngmt Lc reported 8,897 shares. Granahan Invest Mgmt Inc Ma owns 83,373 shares. Moreover, Cornercap Counsel has 0.14% invested in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). First Trust LP holds 236,433 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0% or 6,519 shares. Huntington Bancorp invested in 1 shares. Swiss Bancorp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Moreover, Inv Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability has 0.78% invested in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) for 271,587 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) for 129,400 shares. Hsbc Plc invested in 5,763 shares or 0% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.01% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Panagora Asset reported 0% stake. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Smithfield Tru Company has 0% invested in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52B and $2.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,900 shares to 138,710 shares, valued at $10.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH).