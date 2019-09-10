Hennessy Advisors Increases Holding in Gilead Sciences (GILD); Bok Financial (BOKF) Stock Price Declined While George Kaiser Family Foundation Has Decreased Holding by $40.50 Million

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 15.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 10,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 77,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05 million, up from 67,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $66.59. About 2.81M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 25/04/2018 – MERCK LOSES BID TO REVIVE $200 MILLION VERDICT AGAINST GILEAD; 29/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS REINSTATE RATING TO MARKET WEIGHT; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Gilead Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate); 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS – CO TO GET $15 MLN PAYMENT FROM GILEAD FOR PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 OF PHASE 2B/3 SELECTION STUDY OF FILGOTINIB IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily; 16/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 3%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 3%; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CEO JOHN MILLIGAN SPEAKS ON CALL; 23/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 3%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 2%

George Kaiser Family Foundation decreased its stake in Bok Financial Corp (BOKF) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. George Kaiser Family Foundation sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% . The institutional investor held 2.97 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241.89 million, down from 3.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation who had been investing in Bok Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $79.26. About 68,333 shares traded. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has declined 15.01% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BOKF News: 20/03/2018 – BOK LEE DECLINES TO COMMENT ON TIMING OF NEXT RATE HIKE; 23/05/2018 – BOK: TO WATCH GEOPOLITICAL RISKS; 21/03/2018 – BOK chief sees low likelihood of U.S. labelling S.Korea as currency manipulator; 18/03/2018 – BOK FINANCIAL CORP BOKF.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $106 FROM $103; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: DON’T SEE POSSIBILITY OF STAGFLATION IN KOREA; 11/04/2018 – BOK: TO MONITOR TRADE CONDITIONS WITH MAJOR COUNTRIES; 29/05/2018 – BOK Financial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 5; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: SEES S.KOREA GROWTH AT 3.0 PCT IN 2018 VS. 3.0 PCT PREVIOUSLY; 16/03/2018 – KT&G shareholders approve reappointment of controversial CEO; 23/05/2018 – BOK: CPI TO GRADUALLY APPROACH TARGET IN 2H

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52 billion and $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 32,600 shares to 113,100 shares, valued at $5.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 155,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 985,353 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, up 7.26% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.79 per share. BOKF’s profit will be $136.07 million for 10.32 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by BOK Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.52% negative EPS growth.

