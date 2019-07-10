Hennessy Advisors Increased Its Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) Stake by $410,000; Stock Price Rose; Ami Asset Management Position in Broadridge (BR) Raised as Shares Rose

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Broadridge (BR) by 20.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 53,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 316,989 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.87M, up from 263,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Broadridge for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $131.06. About 605,071 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 3.98% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BR); 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 03/04/2018 – VP Liberatore Disposes 85 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge Secures Industry-Leading Blockchain Patent for Proxy Processing and Repo Agreements; 11/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – Broadridge Acquires FundAssist to Further Expand Regulatory Communications Capabilities for Asset Managers; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE SEES FY REV. +2% TO +4%; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 79C; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL – RAISING FY2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH TO 31-35% , REAFFIRMING OUTLOOK FOR REVENUE GROWTH & MARGIN EXPANSION; 10/04/2018 – SIDUS:TOLD THAT ACTG TOLD BROADRIDGE IT’S CANCELLING JUNE 7 MTG

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX) by 2.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 222,317 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.29M, up from 217,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $90.95. About 134,291 shares traded. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has risen 14.70% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SWX News: 05/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SOUTHWEST GAS, SUB. AT ‘BBB+’, ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK; 07/05/2018 – Southwest Gas 1Q EPS $1.63; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS SEES FY CAPEX $670M; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED OPERATING REVENUE $754.3 MLN VS $654.7 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Southwest Gas Corp’s $300MM Notes ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – DJ Southwest Gas Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWX); 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS INC – ON A COMPARATIVE BASIS, 2018 OPERATING INCOME IS EXPECTED TO BE RELATIVELY FLAT OR MODESTLY HIGHER BETWEEN YEARS; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/15/2018 09:09 AM; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $670 MLN; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/21/2018 12:59 PM

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52 billion and $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 5,000 shares to 455,086 shares, valued at $46.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bjs Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 41,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 271,200 shares, and cut its stake in Rh.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.42 in 2018Q4.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 3,862 shares to 197,512 shares, valued at $46.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Church & Dwight Inc Com (NYSE:CHD) by 164,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 712,161 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

