Hennessy Advisors Increased Its Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) Position; Kingstown Capital Management LP Trimmed Ebay (EBAY) Stake

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased Lakeland Bancorp Inc (LBAI) stake by 14.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hennessy Advisors Inc acquired 35,000 shares as Lakeland Bancorp Inc (LBAI)’s stock declined 2.25%. The Hennessy Advisors Inc holds 275,000 shares with $4.11M value, up from 240,000 last quarter. Lakeland Bancorp Inc now has $807.06 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16. About 115,112 shares traded. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) has declined 18.43% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.86% the S&P500. Some Historical LBAI News: 22/04/2018 DJ Lakeland Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LBAI); 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q EPS 32c; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $5.3M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net $15.3M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Rev $47.6M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $42.2M; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.115/SHR; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 15 PCT

Kingstown Capital Management Lp decreased Ebay Inc (EBAY) stake by 14.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kingstown Capital Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as Ebay Inc (EBAY)’s stock rose 2.15%. The Kingstown Capital Management Lp holds 1.50M shares with $55.71M value, down from 1.75M last quarter. Ebay Inc now has $35.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $40.21. About 13.05 million shares traded or 46.06% up from the average. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 09/05/2018 – Last year, eBay had sold its operations in the country to Flipkart and took a minority stake in the company; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC – EXPECTS NET REVENUE BETWEEN $10.9 BLN AND $11.1 BLN, REPRESENTING FX-NEUTRAL GROWTH OF 7% – 9% FOR FY 2018; 17/05/2018 – EBay Launches New Way to Shop; 24/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS FDA ALSO RECENTLY CONTACTED EBAY TO RAISE CONCERNS OVER SEVERAL LISTINGS FOR JUUL PRODUCTS ON ITS WEBSITE; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart The company will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 10/05/2018 – eBay to relaunch India operations after earning $1.1 billion from Flipkart stake; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craigslist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business. A new shipping feature is meant to give more options to buyers and attract new kinds of professional sellers; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Adj Operating Margin 27.9%; 14/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first:

Since February 1, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $43,303 activity. On Thursday, May 30 the insider Hanson James E. II bought $3,945.

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) stake by 14,000 shares to 370,340 valued at $46.61M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) stake by 218,700 shares and now owns 1.30 million shares. Crocs Inc (NASDAQ:CROX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold LBAI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 27.24 million shares or 2.62% more from 26.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 7,726 shares. Brown Advisory Inc invested in 0% or 95,129 shares. First Manhattan accumulated 35,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Manufacturers Life The holds 0% or 29,538 shares. Foundry Ltd Com owns 363,770 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Lc has invested 0% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Brandywine Investment Management Ltd Liability Com holds 11,195 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Gru reported 0% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). State Common Retirement Fund reported 42,500 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Cutler Mgmt reported 51,750 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Moody Commercial Bank Division invested in 0% or 673 shares. Amer Intl owns 28,704 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI).

Among 13 analysts covering Ebay (NASDAQ:EBAY), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Ebay had 20 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $34.5000 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, April 24. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, July 18. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24 with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. Barclays Capital maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) rating on Monday, March 4. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $46 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Robert W. Baird. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Raymond James.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $349,347 activity. Doerger Brian J. had sold 10,185 shares worth $349,347.