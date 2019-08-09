Hennessy Advisors Increased Its Applied Matls (AMAT) Stake by $531,180; As Ringcentral (RNG) Stock Rose, Holder Whale Rock Capital Management Trimmed Position

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 23.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 13,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 70,622 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80 million, up from 57,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.28B market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $47.86. About 5.17 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 16.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc sold 258,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 1.27M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.27 million, down from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.27% or $4.42 during the last trading session, reaching $139.79. About 778,868 shares traded or 0.85% up from the average. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 24/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: RingCentral Adds MicroCorp To Program Roster In Bid To Capitalize On Channel Momentum; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL REVENUE RANGE TO $638 TO $647 MLN; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Meetings Solution; 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 23/04/2018 – DJ RingCentral Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNG); 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.61 TO $0.65; 14/05/2018 – IHS Markit Ranks RingCentral #1 in the 2018 North American UCaaS Scorecard; 05/03/2018 Report: App Overload Is Creating Chaos at Work and Costing Businesses Billions

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs Upgrades Applied Materials (AMAT) to Conviction Buy – StreetInsider.com” published on July 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Dow Pivots Lower; S&P, Nasdaq Higher With Chip Stocks – Schaeffers Research” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate Applied Materials (AMAT) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52 billion and $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 155,000 shares to 985,353 shares, valued at $44.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,500 shares, and cut its stake in Hingham Instn Svgs Mass (NASDAQ:HIFS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palouse Capital Mgmt Inc owns 39,556 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Ci Invs owns 0.42% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 1.87M shares. Quinn Opportunity Prns Llc owns 5,100 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Jupiter Asset Ltd holds 295,926 shares. Private Advisor Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt, a Minnesota-based fund reported 12,850 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Llc has 0.03% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). State Street Corporation owns 46.03 million shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Nordea Invest Ab stated it has 1.07 million shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 182,300 shares. Jolley Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 2.67% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 92,927 shares. E&G Advisors Limited Partnership has 10,900 shares. Moreover, Keybank Association Oh has 0.04% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Synovus Corporation has invested 0.04% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Icon Advisers Com invested in 19,200 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

More notable recent RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “RingCentral Banks On Platform And Product Expansion To Cross $1 Billion Revenue Milestone – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “RingCentral Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide Report – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “RingCentral Continues To Exceed Expectations – Seeking Alpha” on March 30, 2019. More interesting news about RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RingCentral, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RingCentral +4.9% after strong Q4 revenues, upbeat guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16 billion and $5.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alteryx Inc by 474,998 shares to 756,514 shares, valued at $63.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 19,952 shares in the quarter, for a total of 669,147 shares, and has risen its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Impact Limited Liability accumulated 1.53% or 43,464 shares. Shell Asset Co, Netherlands-based fund reported 53,300 shares. 17,393 are held by Ajo Limited Partnership. Advisory Rech reported 0.06% stake. Moreover, Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 19,902 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Company accumulated 63,355 shares. Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership has 0.09% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 11,988 shares. Moreover, Jefferies Gru has 0.06% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Liability accumulated 651 shares or 0% of the stock. Cambridge Trust Com invested 0.05% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Oakworth Capital invested in 0.01% or 296 shares. Miles Capital Incorporated has invested 0.25% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Capital holds 0.25% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 9.51 million shares. Brandywine Managers Ltd Liability Co reported 1% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Parametric Port Assoc Lc reported 141,559 shares stake.