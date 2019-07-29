Hennessy Advisors Increased Its Amgen (AMGN) Stake; Daruma Capital Management Decreased Woodward (WWD) Stake By $576,032

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased Amgen Inc (AMGN) stake by 36.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hennessy Advisors Inc acquired 11,000 shares as Amgen Inc (AMGN)’s stock declined 10.11%. The Hennessy Advisors Inc holds 41,200 shares with $7.83 million value, up from 30,200 last quarter. Amgen Inc now has $106.95B valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $175.34. About 3.07M shares traded or 9.99% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 05/04/2018 – QurAlis Launches with Seed Funding from MPH, Amgen and Alexandria, United in the Fight to Cure ALS; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 29/03/2018 – FDA expands use of Amgen leukemia drug Blincyto to patients with relapse risk; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $3.47; QTRLY GAAP SHR $3.25; QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $5.55 BLN VS $5.46 BLN; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi heart drug succeeds in major trial; Will insurers pay?; 24/04/2018 – Amgen earnings boosted by new products, lower tax rate; 06/03/2018 – Amgen Preliminary Proration Factor for Tender Offer Is Approximately 95.9%; 10/03/2018 – Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection Significantly Reduced Risk of Cardiovascular Events in High-Risk Patients, and was Associated; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval For Repatha® (Evolocumab) To Prevent Heart Attack And Stroke In Adults With Established Cardiovascular Disease

Daruma Capital Management Llc decreased Woodward Inc (WWD) stake by 14.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Daruma Capital Management Llc sold 6,128 shares as Woodward Inc (WWD)’s stock rose 16.21%. The Daruma Capital Management Llc holds 34,940 shares with $3.32 million value, down from 41,068 last quarter. Woodward Inc now has $7.19B valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $115.78. About 301,347 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 48.85% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 10/04/2018 – Woodward Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Art Institute of California – San Diego Graduate Justin Woodward Named James Beard Award Nominee; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce and Woodward, Inc. Announce Agreement for Woodward to Acquire L’Orange; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce Signs to Sell L’Orange to Woodward Inc; 25/05/2018 – Law Firm HAYMAN-WOODWARD Curates Talent for Much-Needed Job Sectors That Boost the US Economy; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD SEES FY EPS $3.00 TO $3.20, EST. $3.47; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Inc Sees FY18 Sales $2.2B; 16/04/2018 – ADVANCED PROTEOME THERAPEUTICS CORP – APPOINTMENTS OF JOHN R. GARRETT AND PAUL WOODWARD TO BOARD; 09/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O – SIGNED AGREEMENT FOR WOODWARD TO ACQUIRE L’ORANGE GMBH AND RELATED OPERATIONS LOCATED IN GERMANY, U.S., CHINA FOR EUR 700 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: M-1 (Woodward Avenue) lane closure during downtown Detroit events to improve safety

Among 7 analysts covering Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Amgen Inc had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Mizuho. Mizuho maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) rating on Friday, June 21. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $208 target. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of AMGN in report on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, May 23. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Monday, February 25. BMO Capital Markets initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, July 15 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity. SUGAR RONALD D sold $380,000 worth of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on Thursday, February 7.

Analysts await Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 4.46% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.12 per share. WWD’s profit will be $72.68M for 24.74 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Woodward, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.43% negative EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 selling transactions for $11.12 million activity. On Monday, February 4 Preiss Chad Robert sold $1.26M worth of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) or 14,000 shares. GENDRON THOMAS A sold 25,500 shares worth $2.39M. Shares for $542,895 were sold by Taylor Matthew Freeman. Shares for $382,326 were sold by Sega Ronald M. COHN JOHN D sold 7,600 shares worth $669,128.