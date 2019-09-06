Hennessy Advisors Inc. (HNNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) and Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 1.67 N/A 1.75 5.72 Rand Capital Corporation 3 6.00 N/A 0.07 40.56

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Rand Capital Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Hennessy Advisors Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Hennessy Advisors Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rand Capital Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Hennessy Advisors Inc. and Rand Capital Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 12.8% Rand Capital Corporation 0.00% 1.9% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

Hennessy Advisors Inc. has a 0.86 beta, while its volatility is 14.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Rand Capital Corporation’s beta is 0.01 which is 99.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hennessy Advisors Inc. and Rand Capital Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.3% and 14.1%. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s share held by insiders are 29%. Insiders Comparatively, held 35.44% of Rand Capital Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hennessy Advisors Inc. -2.44% 2.77% 2.52% -14.89% -37.09% -0.1% Rand Capital Corporation 4.24% 4.97% -8.25% 10.2% 0.16% 7.07%

For the past year Hennessy Advisors Inc. has -0.1% weaker performance while Rand Capital Corporation has 7.07% stronger performance.

Summary

Hennessy Advisors Inc. beats Rand Capital Corporation on 7 of the 10 factors.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies. The firm does not prefer to invest in real estate sector. It invests in companies that are engaged in the exploitation of new or unique products, technologies, or services. The firm invests in healthcare, consumer products, manufacturing, software, and professional services. It seeks to invest in companies based in the Western and Upstate New York region and its surrounding states with focus on Buffalo and Niagara region. The firm may invest in region within three to five hour drives from Western New York including Canada. It typically invests between $0.5 million and $1.5 million and the total investment in rounds is between $1 million and $5 million. The firm seeks to invest up to maximum of $3 million total per company as part of follow-on investments. It invest in startups and companies having annual revenue up to $10 million. The firm seeks to be a lead investor in companies within its geographical area and participates in syndicate/co-invest with other investors outside it. It prefers to invest in businesses that are unique or possess proprietary right. The firm prefers to be a minority investor and seeks to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. It typically holds its investments for a period of five to seven years. Rand Capital Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Buffalo, New York.