Hennessy Advisors Inc. (HNNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 1.47 N/A 1.75 5.72 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 12 5.18 N/A 0.40 29.30

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Hennessy Advisors Inc. and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Hennessy Advisors Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Hennessy Advisors Inc. and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 12.8% PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Hennessy Advisors Inc. and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.3% and 38.66%. Insiders owned roughly 29% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.98% are PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hennessy Advisors Inc. -2.44% 2.77% 2.52% -14.89% -37.09% -0.1% PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.17% 0.95% -11.01% -8.74% -11.45% 1.7%

For the past year Hennessy Advisors Inc. has -0.1% weaker performance while PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has 1.7% stronger performance.

Summary

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments. It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in investments in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies. The companies if rated would be between BB and CCC under the Standard & Poor's system. The fund invests 30% is invested in non-qualifying assets like investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million, securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded, and investment companies as defined in the 1940 Act. Under normal conditions, the fund expects atleast 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in Floating Rate Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans. In case of floating rate loans, it holds investments for a period of three to ten years.