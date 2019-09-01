Hennessy Advisors Inc. (HNNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSE:NHS)

Both Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSE:NHS) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 1.64 N/A 1.75 5.72 Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 12 9.97 N/A 0.85 13.88

In table 1 we can see Hennessy Advisors Inc. and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Hennessy Advisors Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Hennessy Advisors Inc. is currently more affordable than Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hennessy Advisors Inc. and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 12.8% Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.3% of Hennessy Advisors Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 49.65% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 29% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.05% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hennessy Advisors Inc. -2.44% 2.77% 2.52% -14.89% -37.09% -0.1% Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.34% -0.68% -1.51% 10.41% 8.58% 21.72%

For the past year Hennessy Advisors Inc. has -0.1% weaker performance while Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has 21.72% stronger performance.

Summary

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution. It was formerly known as Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was formed on July 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.