Hennessy Advisors Inc. (HNNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With GAMCO Investors Inc. (:)

As Asset Management businesses, Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) and GAMCO Investors Inc. (:), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 1.45 N/A 2.28 4.22 GAMCO Investors Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 3.83 5.08

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Hennessy Advisors Inc. and GAMCO Investors Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Hennessy Advisors Inc. and GAMCO Investors Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 12.8% GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 80.2%

Volatility & Risk

Hennessy Advisors Inc. has a 0.82 beta, while its volatility is 18.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. GAMCO Investors Inc.’s 1.41 beta is the reason why it is 41.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.5% of Hennessy Advisors Inc. shares and 80.7% of GAMCO Investors Inc. shares. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 34.4%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 14.31% of GAMCO Investors Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hennessy Advisors Inc. -4.16% 0.21% -13.33% -22.96% -49.32% -3.9% GAMCO Investors Inc. -9.32% -6.45% -5.4% -2.36% -25.9% 15.16%

For the past year Hennessy Advisors Inc. has -3.9% weaker performance while GAMCO Investors Inc. has 15.16% stronger performance.

Summary

GAMCO Investors Inc. beats Hennessy Advisors Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.