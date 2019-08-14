Hennessy Advisors Inc. (HNNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL)

We are contrasting Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 1.55 N/A 1.75 5.72 Futu Holdings Limited 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Hennessy Advisors Inc. and Futu Holdings Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Hennessy Advisors Inc. and Futu Holdings Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 12.8% Futu Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.3% of Hennessy Advisors Inc. shares and 10.8% of Futu Holdings Limited shares. Insiders held roughly 29% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hennessy Advisors Inc. -2.44% 2.77% 2.52% -14.89% -37.09% -0.1% Futu Holdings Limited -0.35% 7.5% -17.6% 0% 0% -26.04%

For the past year Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Futu Holdings Limited.

Summary

Hennessy Advisors Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Futu Holdings Limited.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.