Hennessy Advisors Inc. (HNNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 1.70 N/A 1.75 5.72 First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 12.8% First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.3% of Hennessy Advisors Inc. shares and 3.91% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund shares. 29% are Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has 63.79% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hennessy Advisors Inc. -2.44% 2.77% 2.52% -14.89% -37.09% -0.1% First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund -0.34% 0.56% -0.67% 0.22% -3.78% 7.99%

For the past year Hennessy Advisors Inc. has -0.1% weaker performance while First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has 7.99% stronger performance.

Summary

Hennessy Advisors Inc. beats First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund on 7 of the 8 factors.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.