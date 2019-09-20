Hennessy Advisors Inc. (HNNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 1.60 N/A 1.75 5.72 Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 13 15.05 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights Hennessy Advisors Inc. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Hennessy Advisors Inc. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 12.8% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.3% of Hennessy Advisors Inc. shares and 17.04% of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust shares. Insiders owned roughly 29% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hennessy Advisors Inc. -2.44% 2.77% 2.52% -14.89% -37.09% -0.1% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust -0.68% 1.4% 1.79% 10.31% 6.94% 13.58%

For the past year Hennessy Advisors Inc. has -0.1% weaker performance while Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust has 13.58% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Hennessy Advisors Inc. beats Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.