Hennessy Advisors Inc. (HNNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA)

We will be comparing the differences between Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 1.44 N/A 2.28 4.22 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.22 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 12.8% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Hennessy Advisors Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.5% and 3.74%. Insiders held roughly 34.4% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hennessy Advisors Inc. -4.16% 0.21% -13.33% -22.96% -49.32% -3.9% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.01% -0.07% 0.51% 1.14% 0.51% 1.18%

For the past year Hennessy Advisors Inc. had bearish trend while Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Hennessy Advisors Inc. beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.