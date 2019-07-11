Hennessy Advisors Inc. (HNNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 1.46 N/A 2.28 4.22 BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 14 13.40 N/A 0.44 31.92

In table 1 we can see Hennessy Advisors Inc. and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Hennessy Advisors Inc. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Hennessy Advisors Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Hennessy Advisors Inc. and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 12.8% BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hennessy Advisors Inc. and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II are owned by institutional investors at 17.5% and 9.24% respectively. About 34.4% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hennessy Advisors Inc. -4.16% 0.21% -13.33% -22.96% -49.32% -3.9% BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II -0.42% -0.99% 3.07% 10.58% 2.7% 9.3%

For the past year Hennessy Advisors Inc. had bearish trend while BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II had bullish trend.

Summary

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II beats Hennessy Advisors Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.