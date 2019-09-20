Hennessy Advisors Inc. (HNNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Both Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 1.60 N/A 1.75 5.72 ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 11 104.20 N/A -0.33 0.00

Demonstrates Hennessy Advisors Inc. and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 12.8% ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hennessy Advisors Inc. and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited are owned by institutional investors at 17.3% and 32.94% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 29% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s shares. Competitively, ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has 0.11% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hennessy Advisors Inc. -2.44% 2.77% 2.52% -14.89% -37.09% -0.1% ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited -5.13% 7.45% 25.72% 17.01% 20.47% 25.05%

For the past year Hennessy Advisors Inc. has -0.1% weaker performance while ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has 25.05% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Hennessy Advisors Inc. beats ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited was founded in 1958 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Buffalo, New York.