Hennessy Advisors Inc. (HNNA) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Contrasting side by side

Both Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 1.49 N/A 2.28 4.22 Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 15 31.41 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Hennessy Advisors Inc. and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 12.8% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.5% of Hennessy Advisors Inc. shares and 0% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. shares. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s share held by insiders are 34.4%. Comparatively, 83.88% are Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hennessy Advisors Inc. -4.16% 0.21% -13.33% -22.96% -49.32% -3.9% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 3.93% -0.2% 1.66% -1.22% -14.83% 23.61%

For the past year Hennessy Advisors Inc. had bearish trend while Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Hennessy Advisors Inc. beats Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.