Hennessy Advisors Inc. (HNNA) and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management companies, Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 1.45 N/A 2.28 4.22 Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Hennessy Advisors Inc. and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Hennessy Advisors Inc. and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 12.8% Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Hennessy Advisors Inc. and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.5% and 0%. 34.4% are Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 97.81% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hennessy Advisors Inc. -4.16% 0.21% -13.33% -22.96% -49.32% -3.9% Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 1.71% -2.41% -1.11% -2.41% -14.07% 20.7%

For the past year Hennessy Advisors Inc. had bearish trend while Salient Midstream & MLP Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Hennessy Advisors Inc. beats Salient Midstream & MLP Fund.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.