Hennessy Advisors Inc. (HNNA) and Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBW) Contrasting side by side

Since Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) and Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBW) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 1.56 N/A 2.28 4.22 Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 13 14.03 N/A 0.26 50.76

Table 1 demonstrates Hennessy Advisors Inc. and Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Hennessy Advisors Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Hennessy Advisors Inc. is currently more affordable than Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Hennessy Advisors Inc. and Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 12.8% Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.5% of Hennessy Advisors Inc. shares and 30.17% of Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. shares. Insiders owned 34.4% of Hennessy Advisors Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hennessy Advisors Inc. -4.16% 0.21% -13.33% -22.96% -49.32% -3.9% Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 1.14% 1.37% 5.22% 10.08% 5.06% 9.74%

For the past year Hennessy Advisors Inc. has -3.9% weaker performance while Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. has 9.74% stronger performance.

Summary

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax. It invests in securities with remaining maturities of less than 15 years. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average duration of between three and eight years. It invests in securities rated in the four highest categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization. Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was formed on July 29, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.