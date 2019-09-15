Hennessy Advisors Inc. (HNNA) and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) Comparing side by side

Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 1.73 N/A 1.75 5.72 Great Elm Capital Corporation 8 3.23 N/A 0.29 30.14

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Hennessy Advisors Inc. and Great Elm Capital Corporation. Great Elm Capital Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Hennessy Advisors Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Hennessy Advisors Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Hennessy Advisors Inc. and Great Elm Capital Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 12.8% Great Elm Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.3% of Hennessy Advisors Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 29.68% of Great Elm Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 29%. Competitively, 19.7% are Great Elm Capital Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hennessy Advisors Inc. -2.44% 2.77% 2.52% -14.89% -37.09% -0.1% Great Elm Capital Corporation -0.9% 1.15% 2.45% 9.63% -2.88% 11.72%

For the past year Hennessy Advisors Inc. has -0.1% weaker performance while Great Elm Capital Corporation has 11.72% stronger performance.

Summary

Hennessy Advisors Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Great Elm Capital Corporation.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.