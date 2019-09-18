Hennessy Advisors Inc. (HNNA) and Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management companies, Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) and Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 1.67 N/A 1.75 5.72 Franklin Resources Inc. 33 2.54 N/A 2.78 11.75

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Franklin Resources Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Hennessy Advisors Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Hennessy Advisors Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franklin Resources Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) and Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 12.8% Franklin Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 10.6%

Volatility & Risk

Hennessy Advisors Inc. has a 0.86 beta, while its volatility is 14.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Franklin Resources Inc.’s 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.18 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Hennessy Advisors Inc. and Franklin Resources Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Franklin Resources Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively Franklin Resources Inc. has an average target price of $34, with potential upside of 15.37%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Hennessy Advisors Inc. and Franklin Resources Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.3% and 51.1%. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s share held by insiders are 29%. Comparatively, 0.1% are Franklin Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hennessy Advisors Inc. -2.44% 2.77% 2.52% -14.89% -37.09% -0.1% Franklin Resources Inc. -6.9% -6.77% -4.14% 12.17% -4.9% 10.01%

For the past year Hennessy Advisors Inc. has -0.1% weaker performance while Franklin Resources Inc. has 10.01% stronger performance.

Summary

Franklin Resources Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.