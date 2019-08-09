Hennessy Advisors Inc. (HNNA) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) Comparing side by side

Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 1.51 N/A 1.75 5.72 Evercore Inc. 89 1.59 N/A 8.17 10.58

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Hennessy Advisors Inc. and Evercore Inc. Evercore Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Hennessy Advisors Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Evercore Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 12.8% Evercore Inc. 0.00% 53.6% 20.7%

Volatility and Risk

Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s current beta is 0.86 and it happens to be 14.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Evercore Inc. is 95.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.95 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Hennessy Advisors Inc. is 3.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.5. The Current Ratio of rival Evercore Inc. is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.3. Hennessy Advisors Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Evercore Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hennessy Advisors Inc. and Evercore Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.3% and 94.7% respectively. About 29% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Evercore Inc. has 3.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hennessy Advisors Inc. -2.44% 2.77% 2.52% -14.89% -37.09% -0.1% Evercore Inc. -4.37% -2.9% -8.87% -4.75% -22.19% 20.7%

For the past year Hennessy Advisors Inc. has -0.1% weaker performance while Evercore Inc. has 20.7% stronger performance.

Summary

Evercore Inc. beats Hennessy Advisors Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.