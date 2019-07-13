Hennessy Advisors Inc. (HNNA) and Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. (NYSE:DSE) Contrasting side by side

Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) and Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. (NYSE:DSE) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 1.45 N/A 2.28 4.22 Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Hennessy Advisors Inc. and Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 12.8% Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Hennessy Advisors Inc. and Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.5% and 25.39%. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s share held by insiders are 34.4%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hennessy Advisors Inc. -4.16% 0.21% -13.33% -22.96% -49.32% -3.9% Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. 0.2% -2.12% 4.96% -4.33% -12.71% 29.26%

For the past year Hennessy Advisors Inc. had bearish trend while Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Hennessy Advisors Inc. beats Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. and Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers, Inc. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, with an emphasis on companies involved in the business of exploring, developing, producing, gathering, transporting, processing, storing, refining, distributing, mining, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products or coal. It primarily invests in equity securities of midstream MLPs and stocks of companies across all market capitalizations. The fund employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, focusing on such factors as management philosophy and track record, competitive advantages via barriers to entry, long-term customer relationships and geographic footprint, regulatory landscape via permitting and export laws, quality of asset drop-down inventory including right of first offer, and assessment of fee-based contract structure including minimum volume commitments, inflation escalators, and take-or-pay provisions to create its portfolio. Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. was formed on March 28, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.