Hennessy Advisors Inc. (HNNA) and Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GLO) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) and Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GLO) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 1.70 N/A 1.75 5.72 Clough Global Opportunities Fund 10 19.97 N/A 0.26 36.35

Table 1 demonstrates Hennessy Advisors Inc. and Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Clough Global Opportunities Fund is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Hennessy Advisors Inc. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Clough Global Opportunities Fund, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hennessy Advisors Inc. and Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 12.8% Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.3% of Hennessy Advisors Inc. shares and 3.36% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s share held by insiders are 29%. Competitively, Clough Global Opportunities Fund has 9.16% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hennessy Advisors Inc. -2.44% 2.77% 2.52% -14.89% -37.09% -0.1% Clough Global Opportunities Fund -1.25% 1.18% -4.06% 3.28% -15.25% 14.82%

For the past year Hennessy Advisors Inc. has -0.1% weaker performance while Clough Global Opportunities Fund has 14.82% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Hennessy Advisors Inc. beats Clough Global Opportunities Fund.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund was formed on January 12, 2006 and is domiciled in the United States.