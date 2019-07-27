Hennessy Advisors Inc. (HNNA) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 1.56 N/A 2.28 4.22 Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Hennessy Advisors Inc. and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 12.8% Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Hennessy Advisors Inc. and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.5% and 32.31%. Insiders held 34.4% of Hennessy Advisors Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hennessy Advisors Inc. -4.16% 0.21% -13.33% -22.96% -49.32% -3.9% Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.99% -2.15% 4.68% 4.86% -1.68% 21.42%

For the past year Hennessy Advisors Inc. had bearish trend while Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Hennessy Advisors Inc. beats Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.