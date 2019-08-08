Hennessy Advisors Inc. (HNNA) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) Contrasting side by side

Both Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 1.51 N/A 1.75 5.72 BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 14 13.68 N/A 0.45 31.38

Demonstrates Hennessy Advisors Inc. and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Hennessy Advisors Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Hennessy Advisors Inc. and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 12.8% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.3% of Hennessy Advisors Inc. shares and 23.21% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II shares. 29% are Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.02% are BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hennessy Advisors Inc. -2.44% 2.77% 2.52% -14.89% -37.09% -0.1% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.79% 0.21% 3.84% 8.91% 9.92% 13.39%

For the past year Hennessy Advisors Inc. had bearish trend while BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II had bullish trend.

Summary

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats on 6 of the 10 factors Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.