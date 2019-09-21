Hennessy Advisors Inc. (HNNA) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 1.66 N/A 1.75 5.72 Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 5 20.04 N/A 0.18 29.73

Table 1 demonstrates Hennessy Advisors Inc. and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Hennessy Advisors Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Hennessy Advisors Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Hennessy Advisors Inc. and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 12.8% Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hennessy Advisors Inc. and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.3% and 26.95%. Insiders owned 29% of Hennessy Advisors Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hennessy Advisors Inc. -2.44% 2.77% 2.52% -14.89% -37.09% -0.1% Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. -2.67% -0.73% 1.48% 4.19% -10.91% 15.16%

For the past year Hennessy Advisors Inc. had bearish trend while Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Hennessy Advisors Inc. beats Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.