Hennessy Advisors Holds Position in United Finl Bancorp New (UBNK); Huntington National Bank Has Increased Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holding by $1.53 Million as Stock Rose

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank bought 5,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 241,497 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.92M, up from 236,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $287.4. About 1.79 million shares traded or 24.19% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 03/04/2018 – Rapid Mycoplasma Testing Method Now Accepted by Regulators for QA/QC and Lot Release; 05/04/2018 – University of Pittsburgh and Thermo Fisher Scientific Establish Pharmacogenomics Center of Excellence; 23/05/2018 – TMO ON TRACK TO EXCEED $80M TOTAL SYNERGY TARGET BY 2019:SLIDES; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS ACQUIRED INTEGENX; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence Program; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named IndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Will Retain Global Commercialization Rights for Oncomine Dx Target Test; 23/04/2018 – DJ Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMO); 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Revenue $23.42B-$23.72B

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in United Finl Bancorp Inc New (UBNK) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.14% . The institutional investor held 275,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.90M, up from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Finl Bancorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $678.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $13.27. About 173,888 shares traded. United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) has declined 17.92% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNK News: 16/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 793.1 MLN PESOS VS 648.5 MLN PESOS; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR GROSS NPA 24.10 PCT VS 20.10 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: United Bank Of India – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 17/05/2018 – United Financial Chief Andrew Levy Departs Company; 10/05/2018 – UNITED BANK TO RAISE 1-MONTH MCLR BY 15BPS TO 8.25% FROM MAY 14; 21/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK 1Q CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 797.7M PESOS; 16/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME 1.68 BLN PESOS VS 1.54 BLN PESOS; 18/04/2018 – PAKISTAN’S UNITED BANK 1Q NET INCOME 2.76B RUPEES; EST. 5.97B; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR INTEREST EARNED 21.88 BLN RUPEES VS 23.52 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – FY NET INCOME 2.8 BLN PESOS, UP 23%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Birch Hill Invest Advsr Llc accumulated 8,495 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Duncker Streett Com Incorporated reported 2.21% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Vestor Capital Limited owns 17,976 shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio. 3,019 were accumulated by Court Place Advisors Limited Liability Company. Cibc World Mkts holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 91,394 shares. Ruggie Capital Grp Inc owns 64 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund has 8,341 shares. Dumont Blake Inv Limited Liability Company has 3,469 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 633,903 shares. Prudential Plc has 0.01% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 8,501 shares. Proshare Advsr Llc accumulated 53,950 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.4% or 100,320 shares in its portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Co reported 0.08% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.44% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 14,015 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners owns 6,994 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 8,855 shares to 124,408 shares, valued at $9.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 26,907 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 348,552 shares, and cut its stake in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 7 investors sold UBNK shares while 39 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 34.58 million shares or 0.26% more from 34.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brinker has invested 0.03% in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK). Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc has invested 0% in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated, a Illinois-based fund reported 40,564 shares. Rmb Cap accumulated 437,280 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Creative Planning stated it has 0% in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK). Ameritas Investment accumulated 0% or 4,442 shares. Tdam Usa invested in 0.02% or 22,438 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 51,200 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK). Jpmorgan Chase & reported 158,821 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 39,634 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 61,482 shares or 0% of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has 0% invested in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK). Alliancebernstein Lp invested 0% in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK). Teton Advisors has invested 0.28% in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK).