Hennessy Advisors Holds Holding in Post Hldgs (POST); As Celestica (CLS) Market Valuation Declined, Donald Smith & Company Has Boosted by $3.61 Million Its Stake

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Celestica (CLS) by 18.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 601,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% . The institutional investor held 3.77 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.74 million, up from 3.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Celestica for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $916.93M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $7.17. About 145,205 shares traded. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has declined 40.22% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CLS News: 26/03/2018 – Celestica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Lincoln International represents RFE Investments Partners in the sale of Atrenne Integrated Solutions, Inc. to Celestica, Inc; 12/03/2018 Celestica Files Form 20-F; 17/05/2018 – Celestica Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Esperion Therapeutics, Celestica, Sapiens International Corporation N.V, Royal B; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.5% Position in Celestica; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 31c

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 10,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 186,542 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.40M, up from 175,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $105.84. About 760,911 shares traded or 25.45% up from the average. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY EPS Y112.97 Vs Loss Y7.04; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Net View To Y450.00B; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – REPORTED A FIRE TOOK PLACE ON EVENING OF MAY 24, 2018 AT ITS MICHAEL FOODS PLANT LOCATION IN KLINGERSTOWN, PA; 15/05/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 916.14 BLN YEN (+15.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 660.00 BLN YEN (-28.0 %); 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE OPTIONS FOR PRIVATE BRANDS; 25/05/2018 – POST REPORTS FIRE WITH NO INJURIES AT MICHAEL FOODS PLANT; 27/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – TRANSFER OF PRODUCTION CAPABILITIES AND CLOSURE OF FACILITY IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY SEPTEMBER 2019; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – POST MANAGEMENT HAS AFFIRMED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 19/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 group forecast; 15/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 group results

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold POST shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 64.41 million shares or 2.09% less from 65.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52 billion and $2.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 37,200 shares to 150,700 shares, valued at $18.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bjs Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 65,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,900 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $196,256 activity.