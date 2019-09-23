Hennessy Advisors Holds Holding in Fiserv (FISV); Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Increases Position in Verizon Communications (VZ)

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 234.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 13,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 19,829 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.81M, up from 5,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $104.08. About 6.64M shares traded or 30.33% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of IRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M; 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q EPS $1.00; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 11,307 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 394,207 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.52M, up from 382,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $60.29. About 21.41M shares traded or 78.05% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 05/03/2018 – Verizon Plans Up to $3 Billion Bond Buyback to Pay Down Debts; 06/03/2018 – Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Rev $31.8B; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO SAYS ON TRACK TO DRIVE $10 BLN CUMULATIVE CASH SAVINGS THROUGHOUT BUSINESS OVER NEXT 4 YEARS – CONF CALL; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 06/03/2018 – Verizon to speak at Deutsche Bank conference March 7; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series of notes; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40B and $6.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 35,591 shares to 37 shares, valued at $1,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) by 167,039 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155 shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qci Asset Management Incorporated reported 324,844 shares. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Co Il holds 0.77% or 394,927 shares in its portfolio. Livingston Group Asset (Operating As Southport Capital Management) accumulated 18,973 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Iron Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). The New York-based Lipe And Dalton has invested 1.01% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Nelson Roberts Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 177,987 shares or 2.4% of all its holdings. Cambiar Limited Liability has 784,344 shares. Opus Invest invested 1.02% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Beacon Financial Group owns 114,869 shares or 1.12% of their US portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser owns 16,562 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood And White owns 157,503 shares. Moreover, Barometer Mngmt Inc has 0.49% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Conestoga Ltd Liability Com stated it has 3,773 shares. Harvest Cap Management invested in 0.16% or 9,820 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 2.61M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Asset Management One Ltd has 0.1% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). M&T Bank Corporation reported 139,809 shares stake. First Heartland Consultants stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Parkside Finance Bank Tru stated it has 519 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. New York-based Hitchwood Mngmt Lp has invested 1.71% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Marietta Inv Prtn Ltd Company stated it has 50,660 shares. Ccm Investment Advisers Limited Liability Corp, a South Carolina-based fund reported 147,551 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 60 shares. Moreover, Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) Limited has 0.14% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 93,847 shares. Moreover, Westwood Management Il has 3.52% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp stated it has 9,083 shares. Fiduciary Com reported 14,593 shares. Regions Financial Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Cibc invested in 28,613 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Brandywine Inv Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52 billion and $2.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kearny Finl Corp Md by 60,000 shares to 255,000 shares, valued at $3.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,700 shares, and cut its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (NYSE:MDU).