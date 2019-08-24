Hennessy Advisors Holding in Pbf Energy (PBF) Has Trimmed by $1.67 Million as Share Value Declined; Vertex One Asset Management Lowered Holding in Century Cmntys (CCS) by $2.06 Million

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 53,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The institutional investor held 320,200 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.97 million, down from 374,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $21.75. About 1.38M shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 11/04/2018 – PBF’s Chalmette, Louisiana refinery to restart gasoline unit by Friday; 08/05/2018 – PBF HOLDING COMPANY LLC – 2018 REVOLVING LOAN REPLACED EXISTING ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF AUGUST 15, 2014; 03/05/2018 – PBF SEES ALBERTA TO USEC RAIL COST $17-18/BBL; 20/03/2018 – ALL UNITS OPERATING AT PBF ENERGY CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY AFTER WEEKEND POWER OUTAGE; 20/03/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery back in operation after outage; 03/05/2018 – DELAWARE CITY REFINERY REFORMER WORK SET FOR NOVEMBER: PBF; 05/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS ALKYLATION UNIT RESTART; 03/05/2018 – PBF Logistics 1Q Rev $64M; 05/04/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery plans begins alky unit restart; 03/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY INC – ANNOUNCES CREDIT FACILITY UPSIZING TO $3.4 BILLION

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 36.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 89,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 157,179 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77 million, down from 246,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $842.54 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.65% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $27.68. About 233,702 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Century Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCS); 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Rev $401.8M; 11/05/2018 – Century Communities Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 24/05/2018 – Century Communities Extends Exclusive Agreement with Leading National PEX Plumbing Provider; 03/05/2018 – Century Communities Colorado Sets Grand Opening Celebration for Wyndham Hill; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities Access Event Set By Wedbush for May. 15; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC QTRLY DELIVERIES GREW 55% TO 941 HOMES; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q EPS 67c; 19/04/2018 – Century Communities Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC – HOME SALES REVENUES EXPECTATION TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.1 BLN FOR 2018

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twelve Seas Investment Compa by 47,400 shares to 247,400 shares, valued at $2.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Legacy Acquisition Corp by 40,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 260,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold PBF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 102.73 million shares or 7.17% less from 110.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark invested 0% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Louisiana State Employees Retirement, Louisiana-based fund reported 32,100 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability owns 17,228 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone accumulated 32 shares. Bankshares Of America De owns 490,916 shares. First Citizens National Bank & Trust Tru has invested 0.04% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Moreover, Ls Inv Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 6,251 shares. Australia-based Westpac Bk Corporation has invested 0% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% or 907,800 shares. Sir Capital Management LP holds 3.33% or 582,487 shares in its portfolio. Paragon Cap Management Limited has invested 0.17% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). New Amsterdam Prtnrs Ltd Llc Ny holds 1.97% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 172,496 shares. Menta Capital Limited Liability Co holds 0.39% or 29,004 shares. 35,000 are owned by Hussman Strategic Advisors Incorporated. Bogle Investment Mngmt Limited Partnership De stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF).

