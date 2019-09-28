Hennessy Advisors Holding in Ensign Group (ENSG) Lowered by $963,200 as Stock Value Rose; Caledonia Investments Plc Holding in Watsco (WSO) Raised as Market Valuation Rose

Caledonia Investments Plc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 11.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Investments Plc bought 18,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 175,478 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.70M, up from 156,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Investments Plc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $166.53. About 143,620 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 24/04/2018 – Watsco Sets New Records for Sales, Operating Income, Net Income and EPS During First Quarter; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 89C; 12/03/2018 – Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Boosts Dividends 16% to $5.80 Per Share, Extends Payout Streak to 44 Years; 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO INC – COMPANY HAS TARGETED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO EXCEED NET INCOME IN 2018; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Raises Dividend to $1.45; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Net $34.2M; 07/03/2018 – Watsco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Watsco & Baird to Co-Host Technology Summit for Institutional Investors

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) by 23.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 17,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.44% . The institutional investor held 56,700 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.23 million, down from 73,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ensign Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.77. About 262,486 shares traded. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 69.65% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP BUYS AZ SKILLED NURSING FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q REV. $492.1M, EST. $485.1M; 10/05/2018 – NHI Purchases Two Skilled Nursing Facilities for Ensign Portfolio; 12/04/2018 – ENSIGN CLOSES SECOND TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNSECURED, SUBORDINATED CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 07/05/2018 – ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC ESI.TO – QTRLY FFO PER SHARE OF $0.34; 01/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP BUYS TX POST-ACUTE CARE CAMPUS; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy 1Q Rev C$258.5M; 03/05/2018 – Rachel Louise Ensign: Exclusive: Bank of America Capital Markets Head AJ Murphy Leaving the Firm; 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP – ARIZONA FACILITY INCLUDES ADJACENT 50-BED LONG-TERM ACUTE CARE HOSPITAL

Caledonia Investments Plc, which manages about $357.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 59,500 shares to 417,267 shares, valued at $55.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold WSO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.80% less from 28.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Ltd Liability Co reported 695,045 shares. Cutter & Brokerage Inc reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Shelton Capital Mngmt invested 0.02% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Stifel Finance invested in 0.01% or 16,984 shares. Perkins Coie Com invested in 340 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 95,010 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 1,719 shares. Wendell David Assocs Inc holds 0.59% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) or 23,925 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Associates has invested 0.05% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 55,401 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Vanguard invested in 0.02% or 2.98M shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 37,124 shares. Gradient Invests Limited Liability Company reported 51 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aqr Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold ENSG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 44.05 million shares or 5.57% more from 41.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Prtn invested in 0.01% or 4,299 shares. Everence Mngmt Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) for 6,850 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 64,400 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0.01% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Mackenzie Fin reported 13,500 shares. Petrus Trust Communication Lta owns 3,546 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0.09% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Meeder Asset Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 2,289 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 7,804 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sei Invs reported 0% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Axiom Intl Investors Ltd De, Connecticut-based fund reported 113,660 shares. 281 are owned by Glenmede Trust Company Na. Bessemer Group Inc Inc holds 0.02% or 81,100 shares. Victory Capital Management invested in 0% or 1,889 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability reported 0.06% stake.

Analysts await The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 23.81% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENSG’s profit will be $27.76 million for 22.49 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by The Ensign Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.