Hennessy Advisors Holding in Aarons (AAN) Lowered as Share Price Rose; Saic (SAIC) Share Price Rose While Ack Asset Management Lowered Its Stake

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Saic (SAIC) by 40.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 104,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.51% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.15 million, down from 254,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Saic for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $86.14. About 563,482 shares traded or 34.62% up from the average. Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) has risen 3.54% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIC News: 29/03/2018 – SAIC 4Q REV. $1.1B, EST. $1.05B; 29/03/2018 – SAIC MOTOR FY REV. 858B YUAN; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications: FY17 Revenue Was Overstated; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications 4Q EPS $1.16; 05/03/2018 SAIC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – CHINA RE:INVESTORS INCL YUNSHAN CAPITAL, CESC, CEAII, NCI, SAIC; 28/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Saic-GMAC Auto Loan Abs In China: Rongteng 2018-2 Retail Auto Loan Securitization; 29/03/2018 – SAIC 4Q EPS $1.16; 02/04/2018 – China’s SAIC Motor can start testing autonomous vehicles in California; 08/03/2018 – SCIENCE APPLICATIONS – ORDER TO CONTINUE TO DEVELOP, OPERATE, MAINTAIN OVER 191 VIRTUAL APPLICATIONS

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Aarons Inc (AAN) by 9.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 31,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% . The institutional investor held 305,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.78 million, down from 336,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Aarons Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $61.63. About 520,284 shares traded. Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has risen 50.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AAN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Aaron’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAN); 26/04/2018 – AARON’S – EXPECTS ANNUAL COMPARABLE STORE REVENUES FOR AARON’S BUSINESS TO BE AT FAVORABLE END OF PREVIOUS ANNUAL RANGE OF NEGATIVE 4% TO NEGATIVE 1%; 06/03/2018 Aaron’s, Inc. Directors Declare Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Aaron’s And Progressive Leasing Modernize New Hampshire Keystone Club; 20/04/2018 – Aaron’s Scholars Program Provides Financial Support For 20 Morehouse College Students; 26/04/2018 – AARON’S INC – REAFFIRMS ANNUAL GUIDANCE

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $126,660 activity.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52B and $2.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc Com (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 7,500 shares to 57,500 shares, valued at $3.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 17,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Analysts await Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, up 18.84% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.69 per share. AAN’s profit will be $55.39M for 18.79 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by Aaron's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.83% negative EPS growth.

