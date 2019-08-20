Hennessy Advisors Has Upped Stake in American Express Co (AXP) as Valuation Rose; As Mgp Ingredients (MGPI) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Marshall Wace Llp Lifted Position

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Mgp Ingredients (MGPI) by 562.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 12,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.26% . The hedge fund held 14,295 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, up from 2,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Mgp Ingredients for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $810.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $47.61. About 191,866 shares traded. MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) has declined 38.35% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MGPI News: 25/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ MGP Ingredients Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGPI); 23/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Eliminates All Single Use Plastics at Co Facilities; 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients 1Q Net $8.93M; 06/03/2018 TILL® American Wheat Vodka and George Remus® Bourbon Launch in Illinois with Breakthru Beverage; 03/04/2018 – MGP Makes Commitment to Renewable Electric Energy; 100% of Electricity Will Come from Wind; 23/04/2018 – MGP Takes Another Significant Step in Sustainability Efforts; Eliminates All Single Use Plastics at Co Facilities; 30/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 7

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $121.42. About 3.12 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/04/2018 – American Express to end its Plenti frequent shopper program; 12/04/2018 – American Express Will Open Eleventh Location of The CENTURION® Lounge at Denver International Airport; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Paying Off (Correct); 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 Total U.S. Consumer, Small Business Card Member Loans $63B; 21/03/2018 – Standard Chartered’s Anna Marrs Leaves for American Express Role; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms American Express Credit Account Master Trust; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner,; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 2.3 % for April; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.3 % for April; 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards

More important recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance”, Streetinsider.com published: “American Express (AXP) to acquire acompaytm – StreetInsider.com” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, American Express (NYSE:AXP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd owns 6,640 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.14% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Com accumulated 21,620 shares. Barclays Plc reported 1.14 million shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Kemper Master Retirement Trust holds 1.53% or 22,000 shares in its portfolio. Foster And Motley stated it has 2,632 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Management Lc has 22,411 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 4.52M shares. 54,900 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny. Sterling Cap Management Limited Company holds 0.14% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 131,861 shares. The North Carolina-based Boys Arnold & has invested 0.71% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). First Citizens Bankshares & Tru holds 0.04% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 3,419 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 584,745 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Griffin Asset Mgmt holds 64,141 shares.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52 billion and $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 27,400 shares to 187,900 shares, valued at $23.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvr Energy Inc (NYSE:CVI) by 11,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,726 shares, and cut its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL).

More notable recent MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MGP (MGPI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Industry Veteran Scott Vanderpool Joins MGP Nasdaq:MGPI – GlobeNewswire” published on January 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “71 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Former Congresswoman Lynn Jenkins Joins MGP Ingredients Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Susie Garvin Joins MGP Beverage Alcohol Sales Team – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold MGPI shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 19.41 million shares or 2.44% more from 18.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 0% in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) or 120 shares. Comerica Bankshares reported 37,706 shares stake. Glenmede Na invested 0% of its portfolio in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). First Interstate Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Penn Capital Com owns 86,353 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 24,876 shares. Cardinal Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Ct stated it has 209,222 shares. Moreover, Sector Pension Board has 0.01% invested in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Raymond James Advisors holds 4.39 million shares or 1.4% of its portfolio. Loomis Sayles And Lp has 283,809 shares. Aperio Gp Lc stated it has 0% in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Commercial Bank Of Mellon has invested 0% of its portfolio in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Victory Cap Inc reported 0% stake. Voya Invest Mgmt Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) for 242,422 shares.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cision Ltd by 65,258 shares to 42,244 shares, valued at $582,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 28,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,636 shares, and cut its stake in Rexford Industri (NYSE:REXR).