Hennessy Advisors Has Upped Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Holding; Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) Covered By 7 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) stake by 76.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hennessy Advisors Inc acquired 55,500 shares as Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)’s stock rose 4.27%. The Hennessy Advisors Inc holds 128,000 shares with $7.80M value, up from 72,500 last quarter. Las Vegas Sands Corp now has $49.45B valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $63.99. About 2.57 million shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 18.76% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS TO SELL SANDS BETHLEHEM TO WIND CREEK; 09/03/2018 – Las Vegas R-J: Las Vegas Sands properties raise daily resort fees to $45; 25/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS NEXT QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.75 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 28, 2018; 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS SAYS CO, UNIT, AMONG OTHERS ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – Sands China Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification; 08/03/2018 – FITCH: LAS VEGAS SANDS’ RTGS UNAFFECTED BY SANDS BETHLEHEM SALE; 05/03/2018 Las Vegas Sands Kicks Off “Problem Gambling Awareness Month” with Responsible Gaming Ambassador Training and Comprehensive Team; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Casino in Pennsylvania for $1.3 Billion; 08/03/2018 – Fitch: Las Vegas Sands’ Ratings Unaffected by Sands Bethlehem Sale; 31/05/2018 – Sands China Hosts Third Invitational Matching Session for Local SME Suppliers

Among 7 analysts covering GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. GrubHub had 12 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $9100 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. Argus Research maintained the shares of GRUB in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, January 28 report. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, April 12 report. Roth Capital upgraded Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) on Friday, February 8 to “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America on Friday, February 8 to “Buy”. See Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) latest ratings:

19/07/2019 Broker: Benchmark Rating: Buy New Target: $95.0000 Initiates Coverage On

25/06/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $91.0000 Upgrade

20/05/2019 Broker: Gordon Haskett Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

02/05/2019 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $130 New Target: $100 Maintain

03/04/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Rating: Buy New Target: $95 Initiates Coverage On

20/02/2019 Broker: Argus Research Rating: Buy New Target: $100 Maintain

08/02/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

GrubHub Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.74 billion. The firm connects approximately 50,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,100 cities. It has a 126.56 P/E ratio. It offers GrubHub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates GrubHub and Seamless Websites through grubhub.com and seamless.com.

The stock decreased 1.91% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $73.91. About 1.09 million shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 37.45% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q REV. $232.6M, EST. $229.3M; 17/04/2018 – Grubhub Makes Ordering Food with Friends Even Easier with Venmo Integration; 17/05/2018 – GrubHub Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/04/2018 – GRUB: Postmates, DoorDash have talked merger to fend of GrubHub,; 23/04/2018 – GrubHub Touted by Half Sky Capital’s Li Ran at Sohn Conference; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Rev $232.6M; 08/05/2018 – Chicagoans Can Now Order from Grubhub Through Groupon; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 38C; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB PARTNERS WITH JACK IN BOX; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL’S Ll RAN SAYS SEES NEAR 60 PCT UPSIDE IN GRUBHUB TO $160/SHR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

